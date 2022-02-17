How to get rid of curse of binding enchantment in Minecraft

Out of the many treasure enchantments in Minecraft, the curse of binding is one of the most annoying. Once a player dons an armor with the curse, they simply cannot remove it by normal means and must resort to drastic measures to remove it.

There are two curses in the game, vanishing, and binding. Both are treasure enchantments that can only be obtained by trading, fishing, and chest loot. Vanishing curse ensures that the affected item vanishes after a player dies in the game. However, the curse of binding is even worse, where a player is stuck to a piece of armor. There are a few ways to remove the armor that has this enchantment.

Ways to get rid of curse of binding enchantment in Minecraft

Removing it by death

Dying will remove the cursed item (Image via Minecraft)

This is the most common way to remove the armor part that has the curse of binding applied to it. When a player comes across the cursed armor, keeping it in the inventory won't affect the player as they can throw it out easily. However, once they equip the item, the curse activates, and they won't be able to remove it.

Most commonly, players need to die in order to break the curse and remove it. After they die, all the items the players carry, including the cursed item, will drop, and the player will respawn with nothing on them.

Removing it in Creative Mode

Creative mode command (Image via Minecraft)

Another way to remove the cursed item from the armor slot is by going into Creative mode. As every player knows, creative mode is essentially a god mode where players have all types of power. The mode is intended for players who just want to explore the game's features without diving into survival aspects.

Creative mode enables players to do almost anything. Hence, they can easily remove the cursed item from the inventory slot. The only downside is that if players go from survival to creative, all their advancements will be lost.

Breaking the item

Cursed armor breaking (Image via Minecraft)

If players want to stay alive, not enter the creative mode and still remove the cursed item, they can break it by constantly using it. This is only possible if the item has limited durability. Items like armor parts, elytra, etc., can be broken after a point and can vanish. Players can carefully get attacked by hostile mobs to damage their cursed armor to a point where it breaks.

Edited by Danyal Arabi