Introduced in Minecraft’s 1.16 update, shroomlights are a unique block that can be found in Minecraft’s Nether. They emit a light level of 15. An excellent source of light for even the most complicated of builds, shroomlights are a valuable resource for Minecraft players.

Unlike most light-emitting blocks, shroomlights allow redstone signals to pass through them. This makes shroomlights an incredibly useful block in Minecraft as players can use it to light their builds, even when there is redstone involved.

Shroomlights, however, can be difficult to find. Luckily, there are several ways for Minecraft players to obtain them. Here’s a quick guide on how to easily get shroomlights in Minecraft.

How to get shroomlights easily in Minecraft

Foraging

An image of a crimson forest biome in-game. (Image via Minecraft)

The simplest way for Minecraft players to obtain shroomlights in-game is by looking for them in their natural habitat. It is important to keep a few things in mind when searching for a shroomlight:

Shroomlights generate in Minecraft’s Nether dimension.

They can be found in huge fungi, which grow in the game’s Warped Forest and Crimson Forest biomes.

There are two types of huge fungi. They each have their own growth requirements.

Shroomlights generate towards the top of huge fungi.

Once a player locates some shroomlights, it’s pretty easy to harvest them. Shroomlights can be broken using any tool. This includes the player’s fists. While shroomlights will always drop as an item, players can break the block fastest by using a hoe.

Growing via Huge Fungi

An image of a warped forest biome in-game. (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft players can reliably locate shroomlights by growing huge fungi. This can be done by placing a warped or crimson fungus on their respective nylium block. Warped fungus will need to be put on warped nylium and crimson fungus will need to be put on crimson nylium.

Once the fungus has been placed, all the player will need to do is use bone meal on the plant. Each piece of bone meal has a 40% chance of growing it into a huge fungus, so this may take a few tries.

As soon as the huge fungus has grown, players can check to see if any shroomlights have been generated. Harvesting these shroomlights shouldn't take much time. If no shroomlights have been generated, players will have to try and grow some again.

