Spawners in Minecraft are special blocks that spawn monsters in their vicinity. You might have seen these spawners in certain dark regions of caves and abandoned mineshafts. Minecarts are transportation blocks that can be run on tracks and can carry mobs and specific items such as a furnace, TNT block, chest, and so on. But did you know that there is a way of putting the spawner inside the minecart and making it move?

Getting a spawner minecart is a bit different from getting one with a chest, hopper, or TNT block. You cannot find the spawner minecart in the inventory, even in the creative mode, and can only get it using the “summon” command. Here’s everything to know about getting the spawner minecart in Minecraft.

How to get spawner minecart in Minecraft

The minecart with spawner can only be obtained using commands in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

To get the spawner minecart in Minecraft, you need to use the “summon” command. Before you try entering the command, you need to make sure that you have enabled commands in the game.

This can be done by going to the game settings and then allowing commands. Since this is not allowed in a regular game, make sure you do it in a different world to avoid losing advancements. Another important thing to note is that you cannot get a spawner minecart in the Bedrock edition of the game. The “Summon” command will only work in the Java edition.

To get the spawner with minecart, open the text option to type in the command. With the forward slash (to activate commands), type the following:

/summon minecraft:spawner_minecart ~ ~ ~

The “~” represents the coordinates specifying the location you want the spawner minecart to spawn in. If you do not add anything here, the spawner minecart will spawn at your location. Do not enter the “~” symbol if you want it exactly at your location.

However, if you want it to spawn at a different location, you will need to add the coordinates as you cannot break the spawner minecart. Breaking it will drop a minecart and no spawner block. You can place the tracks and then get the exact location of the tracks to add to the spawn command.

Another thing worth noting is that spawner minecarts are obsolete as they have no function at all. They can only be used as decorative blocks as they do not spawn anything. This was not always the case, though. Spawner minecarts were made obsolete with the addition of “Summon” and “Set Block” commands.

Interestingly, in one of the previous updates, the 13w06a to be specific, placing any minecart resulted in a spawner minecart with a pig. While this bug was then immediately fixed, you can install that specific version to try it out for yourself.

