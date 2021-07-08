How to get spore blossom in Minecraft

Spore blossoms are one of the new items that was added to Minecraft during the 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update. The 1.17 update has been out for almost a month now, with it first coming out on June 8th 2021.

This update introduced players to tons of new items. New mobs, blocks, achievements and resources were added along with the 1.17 update. Players will notice that spore blossoms are one of these items.

Spore blossoms serve no true purpose in the game. They are mainly used just for decoration. Players can mine this item and place it around their house or base just to make it look nice.

Players can also use the flower to create dye. Players can smelt the flower into a pretty colored pink dye, which can be used to change the color of beds, banners, and dog collars.

Spore blossoms can also be easily mined. Players can mine spore blossoms using any Minecraft item. Players can even break the flower using their hands. No specific tool is needed.

Where to get spore blossoms in Minecraft

Lush Caves

Lush caves are where spore blossoms can be found in Minecraft. The lush caves biome is one of the new additions that was introduced to the game during the 1.17 update. This biome includes new and improved caves, and has lots of different resources inside of these caves.

One of these resources are spore blossoms. Players can spot the flowers hanging from the roof of the caves. There are long vines that extend from the roof to the floor of the caves. Spore blossoms can be found around these vines.

It is not hard to spot these flowers on the roof of these caves in Minecraft due to their bright pink color. Players can easily mine these items off the roof and place them into their inventory.

