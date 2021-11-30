How to get the Super Sonic achievement in Minecraft

Minecraft players who have spent some time in their world have likely acquired Elytra, a pair of wing-like objects that allow them to glide and even fly outright with the use of firework rockets.

In Minecraft: Bedrock Edition and platforms that use its code, such as Minecraft: Pocket Edition, there is a tough-to-earn achievement that pertains to Elytra known as "Super Sonic." This achievement requires players to fly through a 1x1 block area with their Elytra while moving at a speed of 40 meters per second or higher.

This can take some precise flying, but can be made easier in a few ways.

Minecraft: Earning Super Sonic achievement

Practice may make perfect when it comes to achieving Super Sonic, and caution is advised to avoid injury to the player character (Image via Mojang)

Super Sonic can be one of the more difficult achievements to earn in Minecraft, and players will likely have to give it more than a few shots before they're able to secure it. Caution is advised, as speeding around in Elytra flight can result in collisions and injury/death, and players will want to avoid potentially losing their Elytra and other equipment during the pursuit of the achievement.

For a breakdown of how to earn the achievement a little easier, players can check below:

Create a small platform on the surface of water. The end of the platform should feature a square grouping of blocks that allows for a 1x1 hole in its center. This platform can be made of just about any material that isn't influenced by gravity. It is vital that this platform is made on the surface of the water to protect the player from injury. Stack blocks and build upwards at least 40 blocks above the central hole of the platform and then create a second platform of the same shape as the base level to jump through. Some Minecraft players have complained the achievement won't trigger at a mere 40 blocks above the 1x1 hole, so it doesn't hurt to add some extra height if possible. Jump from the top of the structure and aim to land in the 1x1 hole. When the player is roughly 10 or so blocks from the hole itself, they should activate their Elytra. This should keep drift to a minimum, and the player should land in the 1x1 hole with their fall being broken by the water. If done correctly, players should unlock Super Sonic.

