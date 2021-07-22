How to get to The End in Minecraft Hypixel Skyblock

Hypixel Skyblock is a Minecraft server that has garnered huge popularity, but it does things a little differently than the vanilla experience.

The End in Hypixel's Skyblock game mode is different from the region seen in the original Minecraft. However, it still retains all of the same amenities that its original counterpart does, just with a big RPG-style twist.

There are a few extra ways to access The End in Hypixel Skyblock, giving Minecraft players a few more options to make their way to the spooky dimension.

Getting to The End in Minecraft Hypixel Skyblock

The End in Hypixel's Skyblock game mode is different from the region seen in the original Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The End is one of Minecraft's most desolate and dangerous regions, and players should gear up with the best available equipment in order to survive it.

Here are some ways through which Hypixel Skyblock players can enter The End:

Players can use an End Portal on their own island . This is similar to vanilla Minecraft, where players slot the necessary Eyes of Ender into the portal to give them access to the region.

This is similar to vanilla Minecraft, where players slot the necessary Eyes of Ender into the portal to give them access to the region. The End in Hypixel Skyblock may also be accessible by entering the Spider's Den combat location. Since it is available at combat level 1, it is somewhat easily accessible. However, it should be noted that entering The End on Hypixel's Skyblock server requires a combat level of 12. So, going there from the Spider's Den at combat level 1 isn't possible. The access way to The End on the Spider's Den is on the west side of the zone, and players will need to use a launchpad to access it.

By using rare Travel Scrolls, players can access The End from any location. However, Travel Scrolls to The End take a significant amount of enchanted obsidian, End Stone, and Ender Pearls to craft. Because of this, players should ensure that they are ready to traverse The End before using up the crafting materials needed.

In addition to the Endermen and Ender Dragon that are found within vanilla Minecraft, Hypixel's version of The End is home to these mobs:

Endermites

Obsidian Defenders

Watchers

Voidling Fanatics

Voidling Extremists

The Pearl Dealer

Guber

Gregory the Opportunist

Read More: Who holds the speedrun world record in Minecraft?

Check out Sportskeeda's Minecraft YouTube channel for more updates!

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh