How to get The Whole Pack advancement in Minecraft

Mojang Studios recently introduced nine new variants of wolves to Minecraft. They will be arriving in the block game with the 1.20.5 update. Ever since these cute and loyal mobs were released, they only had one variant that spawned in forests. This will finally change with the upcoming installment with eight new and one regular wolf variants. Additionally, the developers have added a unique advancement attached to them called The Whole Pack.

This article serves as a short guide to get The Whole Pack advancement in Minecraft 1.20.5 update.

Steps to get The Whole Pack advancement in Minecraft

1) Collect resources to travel and tame wolves

Resources needed to find all wolves and tame them (Image via Mojang Studios)

First, you need to understand that these new wolf variants will be scattered around the world in different biomes. Hence, you will need to roam around quite a lot before you can find all nine of them. To get the new advancement in Minecraft, all nine wolf variants must be found.

Hence, you must get ready for a long trip by getting a good horse, a boat, lots of food, good gear, and a bed.

Apart from that, you must have several stacks of bones with you, since you need to tame every wolf variant to unlock The Whole Pack advancement. Bones can be obtained by killing skeletons.

2) Finding each wolf variant in Minecraft

You need to find every nine wolf variant and tame them to unlock The Whole Pack advancement (Image via Mojang Studios)

Here is a list of all the wolf variants and where can they be found:

Ashen wolf will spawn in the snowy taiga.

will spawn in the snowy taiga. Black wolf will spawn in the old-growth pine taiga.

will spawn in the old-growth pine taiga. Chestnut wolf will spawn in the old-growth spruce taiga.

will spawn in the old-growth spruce taiga. Rusty wolf will spawn in the sparse jungle.

will spawn in the sparse jungle. Snowy wolf will spawn in the grove.

will spawn in the grove. Spotted wolf will spawn in the savanna plateau.

will spawn in the savanna plateau. Striped wolf will spawn in the wooded badlands.

will spawn in the wooded badlands. Woods wolf will spawn in the forest.

Once you have all the resources, you will have to venture out, find every wolf variant, and tame them to get The Whole Pack advancement. You only need to tame one of each wolf variant and need not bring them together to group them. The aim is to only tame each variant once.

Since it is not an easy task, it is categorized as a challenge advancement and you will get 50 XP points once you complete it.