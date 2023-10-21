How to get all three 2023 Mob Vote candidates in Minecraft using mods

Mojang recently hosted the 2023 Mob Vote competition for Minecraft. They introduced three new mobs and asked the community to pick one by casting their vote. The entity that receives the most votes gets added to the next major update. In 2023, armadillos won over crabs and penguins and will now be added to the 1.21 update.

However, there are still many players who are sad to see crabs and penguins lose. Thankfully, since Minecraft is a sandbox game, almost any kind of third-party feature can be created and added to it. Because of this, players are able to add all three mobs, even if Mojang does not include them officially.

Steps to add 2023 Mob Vote candidates to Minecraft using a mod

1) Look for Mob Vote 2023 mod

This particular mod adds all three new mobs to Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda)

First, you need to find a specific mod that adds all three mobs to the game: crabs, penguins, and armadillos. You can head to the CurseForge website to search for the mod. There, you can simply select the game and then search for 'Mob Vote 2023' in the mods section. Since there are not many mods that have successfully added these mobs, there will only be a handful of search results.

You must specifically search for the mod made by PiosoPlump since they have added the mobs as separate entities in the game (instead of simply aesthetically transforming existing mobs into crabs, armadillos, and penguins).

Although these mobs still do not have any AI, the modder has assured the community that they are already working on it.

2) Install Forge API and download the mod

Mods must be copied and pasted on Minecraft's directory to work (Image via Sportskeeda)

Before downloading the mod, the next important software you must find is the Forge API. This is a modding toolchain that allows most of the mods to run in the game. This can be downloaded by searching for it on the web.

Your search should take you to the official website for Forge API, after which you can download version 1.20.1. This is because the Mob Vote 2023 mod only supports the 1.20.1 version as of now.

Once it is downloaded and installed, you can head back to the CurseForge website and download the Mob Vote 2023 mod from there. The mod will be downloaded as a .jar file, which needs to be copied and pasted inside the game's main directory on your computer. The default location of the directory should be 'C:\Users\{YourPCName}\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft\mods'.

3) Start a new world and explore all three mob vote candidates

You will now be able to find all three mob vote candidates in Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

Once everything is set, you can open the official game launcher and launch the modded Forge 1.20.1 version. Finally, create a new world and find all three new mobs (crabs, penguins, and armadillos) in the game.