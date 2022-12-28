How to get and use a composter in Minecraft 1.19

The much-awaited Minecraft 1.19: The Wild Update was released on June 7, 2022. The update introduced a handful of new features, but not as many as in the previous major update, the Caves & Cliffs update.

With new items being added to the game every year, Minecraft is bound to numerous items and blocks, most of which can be obtained in survival game mode.

The composter is one of the most intriguing items that has been in the game for a few years now. The addition of this item made changes to how players use their unwanted food items.

Composter in Minecraft

How to get a composter

Crafting recipe of composter (Image via Mojang)

Players can easily craft a composter on the crafting table using seven wooden slabs. To do so, place the items on the crafting table in a U shape, as shown in the above image. The wooden slabs can be of any wood, but all seven must be of the same type.

Naturally generated village farms may also have a composter. It can be mined using any tool, but using the axe is the quickest way.

Uses of composters

Composters in Minecraft can be used to perform various tasks. Here are all the different things players can do utilizing a composter:

Turn villagers into traders

A farmer in a naturally generated village farm (Image via Mojang)

Most of the time, a player crafts a composter. They use it to turn an unemployed villager into a trader. By placing a composter next to a villager (except nitwits), they can be converted to farmer villagers. Right-clicking on a farmer will reveal the trades offered by it.

They are one of the best traders in Minecraft, as players can get golden carrots from master-level farmers.

Composting

A full composter (Image via Mojang)

Composting increases the number of compost layers in a composter. There are seven total layers, and once the composter reaches the seventh layer, players can collect bone meals from it.

Players need to add food items to increase the composter's level. This is a fantastic way to recycle food items and plants. Many different food items can be used for composting. Cake and pumpkin pie are the best food items for increasing a composter's layer, as the chances of it doing so are 100%.

Redstone contraptions

A composter powering a redstone comparator in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Many Minecraft players are unaware that composters can be used in redstone contraptions. A composter can act as a power source for a redstone comparator placed behind it. The strength of the signal emitted from the comparator depends on how full the composter is.

Other uses

An automatic bone meal farm (Image via Mojang)

Hoppers and composters can work together if placed correctly. If the player places a hopper directly below the composter, they can pull bone meals from it.

It isn't efficient, but composters can also be used as fuel to smelt items in furnaces. Another use of the composter is that it can create a bass sound when placed below a note block.

