How to get and use echo shards in Minecraft 1.19

Minecraft receives regular updates that provide a variety of new and one-of-a-kind items, improving the overall experience. The most recent major update was the 1.19 version, which resulted in the introduction of various new items, one of them being the echo shards.

These shards have the potential to be really useful since they enable individuals in the process of creating the valuable "recovery compass." However, for players to access them, they will have to go into the depths of the Deep Dark biome and find the Ancient City.

Don't be concerned if you don't know how to obtain and use echo shards in Minecraft. The following section will walk you through all the details you need to know about echo shards.

How to get echo shards in Minecraft

Ancient City is where the players can end up getting their hands on the echo shards (Image via Mojang)

As mentioned above, echo shards will be found in the Ancient City structure located in the Deep Dark Biome at layer -51. Players will have to open chests to have a chance at acquiring them and other valuable items such as enchanted books and more.

Obtaining echo shards, however, is not as straightforward as it may appear at first. Essentially, the Ancient City structure is exceedingly vast and highly hazardous due to the Warden mob. As a result, gamers must exercise caution and be vigilant.

Another important thing to remember is that receiving the echo shards through the chests is not guaranteed. There is only a probability, but players will likely receive specific shards after opening a few chests in the Ancient City.

Guide on how to use echo shards in Minecraft 1.19

There is essentially only one use of echo shards in Minecraft, i.e., to craft a recovery compass. The following are the steps by which individuals can utilize the echo shards to get their hands on the unique compass:

Step 1: First, you must head to a crafting table and create a standard compass. The same would take 4x Iron Ingots and 1x Redstone Dust.

After getting a normal compass, you can craft the recovery compass using the shards(Image vai Mojang)

Step 2: Once the compass is created, you can craft a recovery compass. You will have to place the compass in the center while placing the echo shards in the eight other slots.

Step 3: The recovery compass will be created, and you can drag it into your inventory. Once acquired, you can utilize it.

What is the use of a recovery compass in Minecraft?

The recovery compass can be used to find the location of the last death (Image via Mojang)

A recovery compass is a fascinating and unique item that players may use to locate the location of their most recent death. Using this particular tool, they may be able to identify and retrieve the belongings that they ended up dropping.

It is advised that users place the recovery compass somewhere near their respawn point and do not carry it alongside them. By doing this, they can quickly obtain the recovery compass once they die and locate the items they dropped. One more thing to note is that the recovery compass will spin erratically if the player has not yet died.

