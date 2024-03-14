How to get and use Starter Kit mod in Minecraft

The Starter Kit mod for Minecraft is a brilliant third-party feature that allows you to spawn in a brand-new world with any item you want. When you first spawn in a new world, you have nothing in your inventory. This means you usually need to chop down a tree, obtain wood, and start crafting items. However, if you want to skip a few steps and get a headstart in the game, you can do so with this mod.

Here is everything you need to know about the Minecraft Starter Kit mod.

Everything to know about the Starter Kit mod for Minecraft

What is the Starter Kit mod for Minecraft?

Players will get a starter pack set by themselves or by a server owner or modpack creator (Image via Mojang Studios)

In basic terms, the Starter Kit mod for Minecraft contains a configurator through which you can set up a particular inventory for brand-new players joining a world for the first time. You will spawn in the world with at least a handful of blocks and items that will give you a fighting chance.

This is ideal for modpack creators and server owners since they can configure what a new player gets every time they spawn in a new modpack or a multiplayer world.

Since some multiplayer servers can have griefers, having a decent starter pack in the beginning can help new players. The items can be set to specific slots like the offhand and armor slots. If the player adds other mods with new items and blocks, those can also be added to the kit.

How to use the Minecraft Starter Kit mod

The kit mod can be configured through in-game commands or external text files (Images via Mojang Studios)

The Starter Kit is essentially a highly customizable mod. There are three difficulty levels in terms of configuring and playing around with the mod settings.

The easiest method is to create a simple kit with vanilla and mod items and blocks. You can then get the kit through commands.

The intermediate method is to create multiple kits, deactivate kits through commands, and add custom potion effects to each kit with duration and level.

Finally, the most detailed method of configuring the mod is to make new players choose which kit they want through the in-game UI.

The mod already comes with a default kit, which you will get once it is installed without any configuration. If you want to create your own starter kit, you can obtain items, set them in any slot, and then type the command '/sk set {kit name}'.

Some settings of the kits can also be controlled through an in-game settings tab.

How to download the Starter Kit mod for Minecraft

The Minecraft Starter Kit mod supports Fabric, Forge, and even NeoForge modding APIs. You must install any one of the three APIs based on your current game version.

Next, you must download the mod for the same game version from the CurseForge website. As of now, the mod is updated to support the latest 1.20.4 game version.

The Starter Kit mod can be placed in the 'mods' folder in the main game directory. You can then start the modded game version from the official launcher. If everything is done correctly, you will be able to use the mod.