How to get XP points faster in Minecraft Java Edition

In Minecraft, experience points are yellow and green-colored orbs that increase a player's experience level. XP levels are used as currency for enchanting, repairing enchanted gear, renaming name tags, and more.

Minecraft has various ways by which players can earn XP; they can do this via killing mobs, mining ores, XP farming, trading items, and so on. Out of these methods, automatic XP farms are among the best ways to get XP points in Minecraft.

Get XP points faster in Minecraft

Smelting

Minecraft players often overlook the power of smelting. When a smelted/cooked item is collected from the furnace, players will earn a certain amount of XP points. Players can create an auto smelter to gain tons of XP.

For example, players can build an automatic XP using cactus and bamboo. The furnace will smelt cactus to produce green dye, while the bamboo will act as fuel. Create a cactus and bamboo farm, then connect it to a furnace using hoppers.

XP points from each cooked item will keep on accumulating in the furnace. When a player collects an item directly from the furnace, they will receive all XP points from previously cooked items.

Spawner XP farms

Spawners are rare and unobtainable blocks, generating naturally in the Minecraft world. Players can find spawners in dungeons, bastions, fortresses, and mineshafts.

Spawners have a radius of 16 blocks. When a player is inside the radius, the spawner will start spawning mobs. Players can abuse their natural behavior to create a mob grinder. Along with XP points, players can farm mob drops as well.

Villager trading

While players cannot automate villager trading, it is still a quick way to get XP points in Minecraft. Professional villagers such as librarians, farmers, and fletchers will buy cheap items like paper, sticks, and crops for emeralds.

Players can build a trading hall for trading items with villagers. Once they are out of stock, villagers will restock their trades sometime later. Players can continue trading and get tons of XP and loot.

Automatic mob XP farm

Automatic mob XP farms use the hostile mob's natural behavior and spawning mechanism to lure them to their deaths. Players can build various mob XP farms in Minecraft, ranging from the simple mob tower farm to highly efficient gold XP farms.

Simple mob tower farms are among the easiest-to-build mob farms in Minecraft. It uses a dark room for spawning mobs and sends them through a tube to the kill chamber.

In gold farms, players use the zombie piglin's high spawn rate in the nether realm. Hitting a zombie piglin makes all nearby zombie piglins attack the player. This way, players can lure zombie piglins to a death trap and kill them for XP/gold.