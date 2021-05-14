How to grow cocoa beans in Minecraft easily

Cocoa beans have been part of the Java edition of Minecraft since May 2012 and have been a part of the Bedrock edition since its 1.2 version. Players can find these beans growing out of jungle logs in jungle biomes.

This Minecraft plant can be used in a similar manner to most other crops and can also be used to make chocolate cookies and brown dye. However, it is not planted in the dirt. Players will need to plant cocoa beans on the side of jungle logs for them to grow into cocoa pods. Each fully grown cocoa pod will drop around three cocoa beans.

Growing cocoa in Minecraft: Tips and tricks in 2021

Image via Mojang

Cocoa beans come from cocoa pods growing on the sides of jungle logs. When a player goes to grow cocoa themselves, they should have all of the necessary materials. Players will need jungle logs, cocoa beans, and any type of axe.

Jungle logs are needed for players to plant their cocoa beans. One log can grow up to 4 pods. One pod can be placed on each side of the log. Once the player has planted the cocoa beans on the log they will see the pod start to develop. The cocoa pods in Minecraft start as a small green pod.

The green pod is the first stage of growth. As it grows into its second stage it turns into more of a light brown and orange color. The final stage is a large cocoa pod that is brown and slightly red.

When a cocoa pod in Minecraft reaches the third and final stage of growth it can be harvested. Players can use anything including their hands to collect cocoa beans. However, axes are recommended for faster mining times.

Every time a player breaks the pods, they will need to plant the beans in their place. One pod can drop up to three cocoa beans. Players only need one bean to grow a pod again.