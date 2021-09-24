There are many types of crops in Minecraft. As of Java Edition 1.17.1, players can grow wheat, carrots, potatoes, beetroot, sweet berries, pumpkins, and melons. Once mature, these crops can be harvested and used as food.

While hunting and fishing can often be unreliable, Minecraft players can always count on their crops to be a steady source of food. But crops can be slow to grow, even once a farm’s been planted. What if a player needs food quickly?

Luckily, there are several ways to make crops grow faster in Minecraft. Players can use specific items, farm layouts, and game mechanics to speed up their crops’ growth cycle. Not sure where to start? Here’s a quick guide to help you get started.

How to grow crops faster in Minecraft

An image of a field of wheat in Minecraft. Image via Minecraft.

Optimized Farm Layouts

There are some conditions that farms need to meet if their crops are going to grow. Farmland needs to be kept hydrated. Additionally, crops need a light level of nine or higher in order to grow. This doesn’t have to be natural light, so players can use torches to let their crops grow underground or at night.

Growth can also be accelerated if each row of crops is either placed next to a different plant or an empty piece of farmland.

Bone Meal

An image of a farm in Minecraft. Image via Minecraft.

By using bone meal on an immature crop, players have a chance to accelerate its growth to a random growth stage. This allows the plant to be harvested faster.

Automatic Farms

An image of a wheat field in Minecraft. Image via Minecraft.

One way for Minecraft players to grow their crops faster is by building automated farms. There are many such farm designs for players to choose from, and players can always build automatic micro farms if they’re low on space.

Bees

An image of a farm in a savanna biome in Minecraft. Image via Minecraft.

Players can use bees to grow their crops faster. This is done through the mob’s pollinating mechanic, where bees collect pollen from flowers and pollinate growing plants. Because of this, players looking to use this to grow their plants faster will need to have a beehive and flowers near their farm.

