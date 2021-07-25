How high can a goat jump in Minecraft?

Since part one of Minecraft Caves and Cliffs did not bring the highly anticipated caves and mountain biomes, Mojang made sure to add some cute mobs. The 1.17 update featured three new mobs: axolotls, glow squids, and goats.

Many players already knew that the goats are coming to Minecraft. At Minecon 2019 biome vote, goats were shown roaming the mountains. Fans have been awaiting goats ever since the mountains won the biome vote. Goats have finally become a reality in part one of the Caves and Cliffs update.

Goats are one of the few mobs native to mountain biomes. Players can only find goats in the mountains in Minecraft. They possess a unique ability to jump up to very tall heights. Players may wonder how high a goat can reach.

How tall can Minecraft goats jump?

Gamers playing Minecraft 1.17 update may question why Mojang gave the jumping ability to goats. Part two of the Caves and Cliffs update coming later this year will feature new steep mountain biomes that can reach extreme heights of 220-260 blocks.

In the 1.18 version, goats will spawn on snowy slope biomes. While roaming the mountains, goats will often come across steep areas or holes in the ground. In such cases, they will make an excellent high jump to cross the path.

Wandering trader shocked seeing goat jumps (Image via Mojang)

Due to their jumping behavior, goats can easily escape enclosures made with fences. Players should keep this in mind while farming goats or keeping them as a pet in Minecraft.

When facing an obstacle in their paths, goats can jump ten-block high to cross the path. The obstruction doesn't need to be a tall slope or deep hole as they will also jump anywhere they feel like. Goats also take less fall damage than other mobs.

Players can affect goats with a jump boost effect to make them jump much higher. In one of Mumbo Jumbo's Minecraft videos, he boosted the goat's jumping power using commands. Those goats reached thousands of blocks into the sky and then died of falling damage.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Read: How to make a goat farm in Minecraft

Check out Sportskeeda's new Minecraft YouTube channel!

Edited by Srijan Sen