How to install add-ons for Minecraft Education Edition

Minecraft Education Edition opens players up to a ton of new features, but it also maintains a lot of what made the original game so great. While it's not a Java Edition game and Java doesn't have Education features like Bedrock does, Education Edition does have access to other features that are not shared across both platforms, like mods.

Add-ons can be used to customize the game and make it a lot more fun. Minecraft players utilize that to make the game that much better. The Education Edition can have add-ons as well as other versions.

Here's how to download and install them.

Minecraft Education Edition: How to download and install add-ons

One kind of add-on is a mod. Mods are Java Edition exclusive, but there are some that are available for Minecraft Education Edition. The applicable mods are stored on Minecraft Education Edition servers for easy download. The game will automatically select the correct version of the mod for the selected version of Minecraft.

There are also other add-ons, like for new furniture and other items. They are often housed at places like this . Once there, players can download and install the add-ons through the site and introduce them on Minecraft Education Edition. The application has folders for places to install them.

Minecraft Education Edition can be used in Bedrock with the features enabled (Image via Minecraft)

Add-ons can completely change the way the game is played. Here's what Minecraft had to say about the addition of add-ons to their game:

"Now available on mobile, console and Windows: Add-Ons are the first step on our journey towards even greater levels of customisation to all editions of Minecraft. They allow players to transform the look of their world and even change the behavior of mobs. For example, you can change the blast radius of a creeper or the texture it's wearing."

Add-ons are available in some form or capacity for all platforms of Minecraft, both Java and Bedrock Edition.

