How to install addons on Minecraft 1.18 version easily

Every day, many new mods are being released for Minecraft 1.18. However, only Java Edition supports mods. Addons are the closest things to mods for Bedrock Edition.

Addons can not only change how Minecraft looks but can also add new features that may help players in their survival journey.

Installing addons for Minecraft 1.18.1

Windows 10/11

Installing addons on Windows 10 or is extremely easy. Follow these steps to do so:

Step 1: Download addons compatible with the version of Minecraft installed.

Step 2: Launch the downloaded file. Minecraft will now open and import the addon.

Android/iOS

Compared to Windows, the steps are pretty similar for Minecraft Pocket Edition. Players need to download the addon and open it.

If this does not work, they might have to unzip the downloaded addon file and move the behavior and the resource pack files to their respective folders. Users can find these folders in the "games" folder present in the internal storage.

Some addons may require gamers to create a new world for them to work.

Xbox

Step 1: Download MC Addons Manager from the store.

Step 2: Download the addons from a trusted source.

Step 3: Launch the MC Addons Manager and click on the import option in the top right.

Step 4: Select the downloaded addon. The manager will now install the addon.

How to remove addons

Once the game has imported addons, they are automatically activated. If the player wishes to remove the addon or check what addons they have installed, they need to follow these steps:

Step 1: Navigate to the settings option from the main screen.

Step 2: Scroll down to find storage.

Step 3: Click on behavior packs. From there, players can see what addons are active and remove any if they want.

Popular addons for Minecraft

Furnicraft 3D Block: Furniture is something many fans have been craving for a long time. This addon introduces over 500 new pieces of furniture to the game.

ActualGuns: Players who enjoy messing around with fun addons must try this. It is an addon that introduces high-quality guns to Minecraft. The best part is that all the guns are balanced in their own way.

Also Read Article Continues below

New Player Animation: As the name suggests, this addon adds new animations for the player model. The new sprinting, walking, sneaking, riding, and swimming animations make the game more realistic.

Edited by Ravi Iyer