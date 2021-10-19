How to install Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.40 update

Last week, Mojang hosted its most awaited event of the year, Minecraft Live 2021. At the event, Mojang officially announced the 1.19 update titled 'The Wild Update.'

Even though Mojang announced The Wild Update, developers cannot start working on it yet. Unfortunately, Minecraft 1.18 Caves and Cliffs Part 2 is still in its development stage. Every week, Mojang releases a new beta for Bedrock Edition, but developers have surprised players with a game update this time.

Jay #MinecraftLive⛏️ @Mega_Spud Happy Tuesday! We have a new Bedrock Edition update rolling out today! (Not a beta!)Check out the changelog for 1.17.40 here: feedback.minecraft.net/hc/en-us/artic… Enjoy! Happy Tuesday! We have a new Bedrock Edition update rolling out today! (Not a beta!)Check out the changelog for 1.17.40 here: feedback.minecraft.net/hc/en-us/artic…Enjoy!

Minecraft 1.17.40 Bedrock update is now officially out and brings several new experimental features. Along with upcoming world generation changes, this release fixes many issues related to performance, stability, gameplay, mobs, blocks, user interface, and more.

About the newest Minecraft 1.17.40 Bedrock update

The recent Minecraft Bedrock update brings many new features from the beta to experimental features in the official version. Players can make a new world in Minecraft 1.17.40 with experimental features turned on to find stony peaks, improved dripstone caves, ore distribution tweaks, improvements to copper ore generation, and more.

David @CornerHardMC David Fries @JDavidFries feedback.minecraft.net/hc/en-us/artic… feedback.minecraft.net/hc/en-us/artic… 1.17.40 is out now for Bedrock! It has several crash fixes and bug fixes, and if you turn on the Caves and Cliffs experiment for a test world, you can now explore Stony Peaks, find infested stone under mountains, and much more! ⛰️ twitter.com/JDavidFries/st… 1.17.40 is out now for Bedrock! It has several crash fixes and bug fixes, and if you turn on the Caves and Cliffs experiment for a test world, you can now explore Stony Peaks, find infested stone under mountains, and much more! ⛰️ twitter.com/JDavidFries/st…

Players can download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.40 update to experience all new features and changes planned for Caves and Cliffs Part 2. With the official version, players can try out the experimental features without having to sign up for beta testing.

Steps to install Minecraft 1.17.40 update

Android devices

Android players can follow these steps to install the latest Minecraft Bedrock update:

Go to Google Play Store. Click on the search box and type Minecraft. Go to Minecraft's official Play Store page. Click on the Update button to install Minecraft 1.17.40 update.

iOS devices

iOS players need App Store to get the latest Bedrock version:

Open App Store. Go to profile. Scroll down to find pending updates. Install the latest Minecraft update from here.

Windows 10 devices

Windows 10 players can update to the latest Minecraft version using Microsoft Store:

Open Microsoft Store. Search for Minecraft and open the game's official page on Microsoft Store. Click on "Update" to download the new Bedrock update.

Xbox One devices

Xbox One owners can follow these steps to download the new update:

Go to the "My Apps & Games" section. Look for Minecraft and choose "More Options." Now, select "Manage Game & Add-ons." Select "Updates" to install the latest bedrock update.

Other consoles

Most consoles have an automatic update system to download the latest game updates. If the latest version is not installed, players will get a pop-up notification to update their game.

