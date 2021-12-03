How to install Minecraft Bedrock 1.18.1 update

Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update was released only a few days ago. But that doesn't give developers time for a break as there are many bugs in the 1.18 update.

The recently released version 1.18 was the biggest update in the game's long history. It brought a much-wanted expansion to the entire Overworld. Mojang added massive cliffs, deep caves, build limit increase, and countless other tweaks.

Even though Mojang split the update to maintain quality, many bugs still made their way into the 1.18 update. For an update of this size, players were already expecting to face bugs and issues. Anyway, Mojang quickly released a beta version and then an update for Minecraft Bedrock Edition.

Minecraft Bedrock Edition receives 1.18.1 update

The Bedrock 1.18.1 update fixes a whole lot of bugs and crashes. Players can update to the latest version to get a more stable gaming experience while playing Bedrock Edition.

Currently, Bedrock 1.18.1 update is only out for PlayStation. Bedrock players on other platforms can expect the update to be available in a few days.

Install Minecraft 1.18.1 update for Bedrock Edition on PlayStation

PlayStation will automatically download the latest version when connected to the internet if auto-update is enabled. Players with auto-updates disabled can manually update to the latest version, 1.18.1.

Open PlayStation store. Search for Minecraft. Go to the official Minecraft page. Click here to get redirected. From here, players can install Minecraft 1.18.1 update.

Install Minecraft 1.18.1 update for Bedrock Edition on iOS and Android devices

At the time of writing, Bedrock 1.18.1 update is yet to arrive for iOS and Android devices. Mojang will soon release it for all others platforms in a few days. After release, players can follow these steps to download Minecraft 1.18.1 update:

Open Google PlayStore/App Store. Search for Minecraft using the search box and go to the official Minecraft page. Download and install Minecraft 1.18.1 by clicking on the update button.

After the 1.18.1 update releases for all devices, players can download it using their respective game stores. Console users can enable auto-updates to download Minecraft 1.18.1 as soon as the update is released for them.

🎄 Santa Ricky @_FireMonkey Minecraft - 1.18.1 (Bedrock) has been released on Playstation and will be released on other platforms in the upcoming days. Minecraft - 1.18.1 (Bedrock) has been released on Playstation and will be released on other platforms in the upcoming days. https://t.co/RRU1dZqPTF

Version 1.18.1 features bug fixes related to diamond ore generation, world loading, teleport command, etc. Players can read the patch notes to learn about them in detail.

Edited by Shaheen Banu