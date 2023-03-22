How to install Minecraft texture packs in all devices

Minecraft texture packs are downloadable files that change the textures, sounds, and sometimes even the models of blocks, items, and environments. Essentially, it can alter the visual aspects of the game to create a new look and feel.

There are a wide variety of texture packs available, ranging from simple alterations that change only a few aspects of the visuals, to more complex and immersive ones that completely transform the game's environment.

Texture packs are usually created by fans and distributed for free online, although some may be sold by developers as part of official expansion packs or DLC.

Minecraft texture pack installation guide for all devices

Java Edition

To install the texture pack, players will first need to find and download a pack they like. They will then need to move it to the correct directory. Here are the detailed steps to install texture packs in Java Edition:

Step 1: Open the game and navigate to the Options menu.

Step 2: Select Resource Packs from the menu.

Step 3: Click on the "Open Resource Pack Folder" button.

Step 4: Move the downloaded texture pack file into the "resourcepacks" folder that they just opened.

Step 5: Go back to the game and select the texture pack from the "Resource Packs" menu.

Bedrock Edition

Most devices that are capable of running the game use the Bedrock Edition of the game. This version of Minecraft is designed to work on a variety of platforms, including Windows, Xbox, PlayStation, and mobile devices such as iOS and Android.

The texture pack installation process may differ slightly depending on the device. Here's how to do it:

PC or Android:

Step 1: Download a compatible resourcepack. Its file extension will be ".mcpack."

Step 2: Open the downloaded texture pack to start importing it to Minecraft.

Step 3: Once imported, navigate to Settings.

Step 4: Scroll down to find Global Resources.

Step 5: Under My Packs, find the imported texture pack and click on it.

Step 6: Press the Activate button.

Bedrock Edition players have the option to access the in-game Marketplace and download paid or free texture packs from there.

Xbox:

Step 1: Download a compatible Bedrock Edition texture pack.

Step 2: Using a file explorer, extract the downloaded file.

Step 3: Navigate to Device>Local>Packages>Microsoft.Minecraft.UWPConsole>LocalState>games>com.mojang.

Step 4: Create a new folder titled "resource_packs" and move the extracted texture pack here.

Step 5: Launch Minecraft and navigate to the world creation screen.

Step 6: In the Resource Pack option available on the left, click on My packs and activate the resource pack from there. Once done, the newly created world will have a new texture pack.

iOS:

Step 1: Download the ".mcpack" from a trusted source.

Step 2: Move the downloaded file to the Minecraft>games>com.mojang>resource_packs folder.

Step 3: Launch the game and navigate to the "Global Resources" option in the settings.

Step 4: Under "My Packs", select the newly added resource pack.

Step 5: Press the activate button.

After selecting and activating the desired texture pack, the game will take a few moments to load and apply the new textures; however, once successfully loaded, players should be able to see the new visuals and enjoy the updated experience.

