How to install mods for Minecraft 1.18

Installing mods in Minecraft is one of the best ways to enhance the player experience. For Minecraft, numerous mods have been released and hundreds more are being developed.

Now that the Minecraft 1.18 update has been launched, the developers of forge have also released the mod for it. With forge installed, players can now play mods on the latest version of Minecraft.

Installing mods on Minecraft 1.18

Since the Minecraft 1.18 update was released recently, not many mods are available. However, active developers of mods will push out a newer version of their mod very soon.

Optifine and forge have already been released for Minecraft 1.18. Therefore, players can install shaders and mods.

Steps to install mods

To install mods, players need to follow these steps:

Step 1: Launch Minecraft 1.18 and play it at least once if version 1.18 has just been installed.

Step 2: Download the latest version of forge from their official website.

Step 3: Open the downloaded forge installer. Players will need Java 17 to run the latest version of forge.

Step 4: With "install client" selected, click on "OK." This may take a while to complete.

Step 5: Once the forge mod has been installed, open the launcher and enable the mods to open in the installations tab.

Step 6: Launch the forge installation once and then exit the game.

Step 7: Download mods that are compatible with Minecraft 1.18. Move the downloaded mods to the application data folder of Minecraft. Windows users can access this folder by pressing WIN+R and typing "%appdata%/.minecraft/mods."

With the mod moved to the correct folder, players can now play Minecraft with that mod installed.

How to get shaders in Minecraft 1.18

Lush caves in Minecraft 1.18 with shaders (Image via Minecraft)

For those unaware, shaders are one of the most commonly used visual mods that players can install with the help of optifine.

Follow these steps to get shaders in Minecraft 1.18:

Step 1: Download optifine from their official website.

Step 2: Open the downloaded installer and click on install.

Step 3: Open the Minecraft launcher and select the optifine installation. Play it once and then exit out of it.

Step 4: Move the shaders to the shaderpacks folder in the application data folder of Minecraft.

