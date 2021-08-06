How to install multiple mods in Minecraft 1.17.1 version

It's been around a decade since the official release of Minecraft. After Minecraft's launch, the modding community has created many game-changing mods, like optifine, RLCraft, Biomes O' Plenty, and more.

On CurseForge alone, players can find over 80,000 Minecraft mods. Some mods add quality of life features to improve the vanilla experience, whereas others change the game entirely by introducing new biomes, structures, mobs, etc.

Many mods are already updated to the latest 1.17.1 version. With so many options, some players may feel confused about which one to play. However, there's no need to worry about that. It is possible to install multiple Minecraft mods on the same device.

Installing multiple mods on Minecraft

1) Install Forge on computer

The first step to install any in-game mode is to download a mod loader. Forge mod loader is supported by most mods available online. Players can download the Forge mod loader from the official website. When downloading, make sure mods support the version downloaded.

Other than Forge, players can also choose to download the Fabric mod loader. Players can download Fabric from here. Fabric API is also required to use it.

Installing Forge or Fabric is pretty straightforward. After downloading the installation file, players will double-click on the downloaded jar file and click on Install Client. Doing this will install a profile that can be played using Minecraft launcher,

2) Download mods

Before downloading any mods, players should make sure that the mod is compatible with other mods. A lot of mods are incompatible with each other and may not run together.

Download mods from CurseForge

CurseForge is arguably the best place to download mods. Players can down resource packs, modpacks, and mods from CurseForge.

3) Launch Forge from Minecraft launcher

After downloading mods, players will now have to open the Minecraft launcher. Launch Minecraft Forge profile created in the first step. This will create a mods folder inside .minecraft folder.

Click on the Mods button on the start page and open the mods folder from there. Then move all the downloaded mods to this folder.

After moving the mods, exit Minecraft and restart it using the same forge/fabric profile. Doing this will install the mods. Players can now create a new regular world with features from mods.

