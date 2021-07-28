Top 5 quality of life mods for Minecraft

Minecraft has been in existence for more than a decade. While developers release major updates every year, some features remain unchanged, which can make the game feel somewhat boring to veteran players.

Mods are an amazing way to make Minecraft fun to play again. Some mods can change the entire game by introducing new mobs, structures, and so on. However, some mods only improve small features while maintaining the original gameplay, like QoL mods.

Quality of life mods are one of the best ways to tweak vanilla Minecraft without altering the game. This article showcases some fantastic quality of life mods for Minecraft.

Minecraft quality of life mods

5) Mouse Tweaks

Improved inventory management (Image via CurseForge)

Mouse Tweaks is a simple yet useful Minecraft mod. It tweaks up the dragging mechanics in the player's inventory or chest. Players can pick one item in their inventory and drag it over other items to collect all items of that type. Using this mod, players can customize their scroll button, left mouse button, and right mouse button to do various tasks.

4) HarvestWithDispenser

Harvest with dispenser (Image via CurseForge)

As obvious from its name, this mod allows players to harvest using dispensers. In vanilla Minecraft, dispensers can only use items like buckets, shears, etc. But, with this mod, players can use them to harvest crops such as wheat, carrots, pumpkins, melons, and so on.

HarvestWithDispenser mod makes farming easy without needing tons of redstone.

3) Litematica

Many veteran mod users have heard about or used schematica. It has been replaced by an improved schematic mod called litematica. Litematica mod is a must-have mod for survival builders. While building cities or other such massive builds, players will have to replicate many structures.

Litematica mod will help players copy buildings with every minor detail.

2) Optifine

Optifine is a mod solely meant for improving the visuals of Minecraft. In doing so, it also improves the game's performance and adds many useful customizations. With optifine, players can also use shaders to add beautiful lighting and shadows to Minecraft.

1) ShulkerBoxTooltip

Shows item inside shulker boxes (Image via CurseForge)

Shulker boxes are one of the most useful blocks in Minecraft. However, to see what's inside a shulker box, players will have to place it and then check the box's content. With ShulkerBoxToolTips, players can hover over a shulker box and press shift to check the contents inside.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views.

