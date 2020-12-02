Minecraft mods are a great way for players to enhance their in-game experience, with quality of life improvements and additional content.

In the past, video games used to be signed, sealed, and delivered as one finalized version. Whatever content or gameplay that was inside of the video game, was simply all that was available for players to enjoy, bugs and all.

However, as the history of video games advanced, there were those who discovered editor and development tools that could be used to make changes to particular games.

This discovery eventually lead to creation of entire modding communities, that have collectively brought millions of new pieces of content to games.

Minecraft is one of those games that has an incredibly talented and vibrant modding community. This group has introduced everything from quality of life changes to brand new types of gameplay to the game.

This article will be showcasing five of the best mods that Minecraft players can download to improve their overall gameplay experience, while playing in survival.

5 best Minecraft mods for survival

#5 Just Enough Items

Image via cursedforge.com

This Minecraft mod is an absolute dream come true for the Minecraft crafting system. Players with this mod will be able to quickly figure out what they can craft with every item that they may have in their inventory.

Gone are the days of sorting through libraries of recipes, and in with an era of that is user friendly and easy to maneuver

Just Enough Items is one of the most popular and downloaded Minecraft mods for a good reason, it is clean, compact, and makes Minecraft player's lives easier and more efficient. This mod is highly recommended as a quality of life improvement.

Download here

#4 Mowzie's Mobs

Image via cursedforge.com

Minecraft is home to a diverse selection of mobs in the vanilla version of the game from Creepers to the Ender Dragon. However, Mowzie's mobs introduces an entire bestiary of new vicious monsters into the game.

The mobs include everything from a massive deity like figure called Barako, to enchanted suits of armor found deep underground, to even plant monsters in jungle biomes. There is plenty of content here to explore.

There is one major downside with this mod that Minecraft players should note, it gets updated at an incredibly slow pace. If has full compatibility with many of the older patches of Minecraft, but it will take some time for this mod to have a port for 1.16. Apologies to those who got their immediate hopes up, but this mod is worth waiting for.

Download here

#3 AppleSkin

Image via mc-mod.net

AppleSkin is a stand alone mod that bring a few quality of life improvements to in-game food and tracking hunger.

Using this mod creates a simplistic way for Minecraft players to keep track of their hunger directly with HUD features. For example, players will be able to quickly know how much hunger each piece of food will restore, with visual cues for saturation and exhaustion.

The only thing this mod practically doesn't do in terms of hunger is automatically feed players food when they are hungry.

Download here

#2 JourneyMap

Image via minecraft-inside.com

This mod is an absolute winner for all types of Minecraft gameplay, particularly for survival adventures. JourneyMap automatically generates maps of Minecraft worlds in real-time as players explore them, that players can view in-game or in a web broswer.

Honestly, this mod is just flat out incredible, and it practically eliminates any need for the default map item in-game, in terms of directional needs.

The map that Minecraft players create will also mark points of interest, such as specific structures or mobs. This allows players to easily sort and keep track of them for later visits or to use them as personal landmarks.

If Minecraft players are still able to get lost when using this mod, it would be an achievement of grand and infamous proportions.

Download here

#1 Mouse Tweaks

Image via minecraft-inside.com

The simplest changes or little tweaks are sometimes the ones that can make all the difference in the long-run, in terms of happiness. Mouse Tweaks allows Minecraft players to smoothly move items in-game with the scroll wheel of a player's mouse.

At first glance, this seem like just a small change to the way players can move, drag, and control the items in their inventory.

This is a correct assumption, but the replacement movement mechanics are so much more fluid and user friendly. Minecraft players who check this out, may never want to go back to playing without this mod.

Download here

