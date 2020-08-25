5 best multiplayer mods in Minecraft

While Minecraft’s vanilla gameplay has a classic feel to it, several players would rather play with mods and texture packs. The former adds unique new elements to the mechanics of any game, and Minecraft is no exception. Well-made mods can revamp the game and make it feel like you’re playing it for the first time!

However, if you’re someone who likes to play Minecraft with your friends in the multiplayer mode, then there are a few specific mod packs that you must try. They crank up the challenge and make sure that your game is as fun with friends as possible!

Five best multiplayer mods in Minecraft

1) Rebirth of the Night

Rebirth of the Night (Image credits: Reddit)

Imagine you’re playing Minecraft, a mob is after you, and so you decide to dig through a mine or tower up quickly to protect yourself. But you’re not successful, because the mob starts digging or towering up right behind you!

That’s what you get in Rebirth of the Night, a mod pack that focuses on rejuvenating the excitement and horrifying challenges of Minecraft gameplay. So that even players who have gotten used to the mobs have reason to be afraid. When the stakes are raised this high, it’s good to have a few friends around!

2) Decimation

Decimation (Image credits: 9Minecraft)

Decimation is the perfect Minecraft mod pack to play with friends. It is a realistically-made zombie apocalyptic world, in which survivors have one common goal — endure in this cold, brutal world for as long as you can.

Survive with friends, trade at safe zones, develop specialised skills, build strongholds, and work towards ending the infection that has taken over the world. This mod also allows you to meet and team up with other players, but beware of betrayal within your ranks!

3) Hunger Games

Hunger Games (Image credits: GameSkinny)

This mod pack is for people who’d rather fight their friends than play with them. Inspired by the brutality of the book and movie series of the same name, the Hunger Games mod begins with players in a limited arena, where they must fight until only one victor remains!

Since there will be other players in the game as well, you and your friends can probably team up in the beginning until you thin the herd enough to turn on each other. This mod is perfect for people who want Minecraft to turn into a brutal survival experience.

4) Survival Island

Survival Island (Image credits: Minecraft Forum)

When you spawn on the shores of a small island with nothing but one tree and only sand surrounding you, even the best of the Minecraft players can panic. But this survival experience is made more fun when your friends are with you, digging down tunnels deep into the island to find better resources and crafting materials.

This mod requires the co-operating effort of every friend who can watch your back and protect you from the hordes of zombies and skeletons coming your way!

5) New Beginnings

New Beginnings (Image credits: Android Gram)

Despite all the mods packs, some players prefer the vanilla version of Minecraft, with minimal changes to its classic essence. The New Beginnings mod is the perfect answer, with its gameplay being as close to vanilla Minecraft as possible.

It does, however, add several new types of plants, minerals, and resources to gather, as well as new recipes for tools and weapons, to the game. New Beginnings also brings to the game a few new biomes for you and your friends to explore, making it the perfect mod to add a breath of fresh air to your gameplay.