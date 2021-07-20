How to install shaders for Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

Minecraft is a sandbox game that has been around for more than ten years. Because of this, the graphics and textures of the game may seem a bit outdated to some players.

Players who do not enjoy the look of vanilla Minecraft can use shaders to make the game look more realistic. Shaders are visual mods that enhance the graphics of Minecraft at the cost of performance.

These mods can only affect how the game works, so no game mechanics are altered when a shader is installed. It is recommended for players not to use shaders for a long time if they have a low-end PC as this can affect their system's health.

Installing Shaders for Minecraft version 1.17

Shaders setting in the game (Image via Minecraft)

To use shaders, players need to install a mod called optifine. Optifine is a Minecraft optimization mod that is commonly used to boost FPS and use shaders. Optifine for Minecraft 1.17 and 1.17.1 has been released. Therefore, players can now use shaders in the latest version of Minecraft.

How can players install optifine mod on Minecraft 1.17?

Optifine is completely free to download! (Image via optifine.net)

The preview version of optifine can be downloaded for versions 1.17 and 1.17.1 of the game from their official website.

Steps to install optifine:

Step 1: Once optifine has been downloaded, players will need to launch it using Java. If Java is not installed on their computer, players can download it from here.

Step 2: The installer will automatically detect the Minecraft application data folder, and then the players only need to click on install. It may not look like it is doing anything, but it is installing, which takes only a few seconds. The "Modded" option must be checked under the installations tab to run optifine.

Players can now launch the Minecraft version with optifine from their launcher, and inside video settings, they can select their preferred shader.

Shaders can be downloaded online and need to be moved to the "shaderpacks" folder. Players can open this folder by clicking on the "Shaderfolder" button present in the shaders video setting.

