How to kill all mobs in Minecraft Java Edition

Even though Minecraft is a low-end game, players can often face lags and frame drops. One of the common reasons for this is the high number of entities in the world. Unlike blocks, entities put a heavy load on the game, which can cause game lag and increased CPU temperatures.

Usually, hidden mobs account for the increased number of entities in Minecraft. The good news is that lag caused by the high number of mobs is easy to fix. The simple and straightforward fix is to kill all the mobs who are occupying the space.

This article informs players about different ways to kill all mobs in Minecraft. By killing all mobs, players will experience performance improvement in-game. It will also increase mob farm output as there will be space for new mobs to spawn.

Killing mobs in Minecraft Java Edition

Mob despawning

This method works for hostile mobs. Most hostile mobs that spawn on the surface die after sunrise. However, mobs hidden in the caves and ravines are safe from the sunlight. And killing them one-by-one will be pretty time-consuming and tedious.

One of the best ways to make hostile mobs despawn is by leaving that area for a few minutes. If a player gets 128 blocks away from a hostile mob, it will be despawned instantly. Players have to get far away from their base to despawn all the hidden mobs.

However, some hostile mobs still won't despawn. For example, an enderman holding a block/item won't despawn. Similarly, zombies/husks holding an item or mobs with a name tag won't be despawned either unless killed.

Killing all mobs using command

Commands are the easiest way to kill mobs in Minecraft. Players can choose to kill a specific mob or all mobs in a range. However, to use commands, players need to be the operator of the server. In an offline world, players can enable cheats to use commands.

Press / to open the chat to type commands.

To kill all the mobs except players, enter "/kill @e[type=!player]"

Remember, this will kill all the mobs, including villagers, wolves, and cats. To protect certain mobs from dying, players can whitelist them by entering the following command:

/kill @e [type=!player,type=!cat,type=!villager,type=!wolf]

Similarly, players can also add other tags for different Minecraft mobs to protect them from the kill command. Players can also choose to kill mobs in a specific area. Here is the command to kill all zombies in a radius of 50 blocks:

/kill @e [r=50, type=zombie]

