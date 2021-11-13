How to link two nether portals in Minecraft 

The world of Minecraft has three different dimensions for the players to explore. To access the different dimensions in Minecraft, players need to go through the portals.

The end portal cannot be created in survival game mode, but the Nether portal can be. Many beginner Minecrafters are unaware that Nether portals in the Nether and the Overworld can also be linked with each other.

Linking Nether portals in Minecraft

Before linking two portals, players need to know that each block traveled in the Nether is equal to traveling eight blocks in the Overworld.

Steps for linking portals

1) Players need to note down their Overworld portal's exact coordinates (X, Y, Z). They can do so by deactivating the portal and then standing on it. Then, players need to divide the X and Z coordinates of their Nether portal by eight.

2) After dividing the coordinates, if the values are decimal, players need to round them. For example, if the coordinates after division are 25.5, it can be rounded up to 26, and if it is 25.3, players can round it up to 25.

3) Once the player has their new coordinates, they need to go through the portal into the Nether and travel to those coordinates.

4) The next step is to create a new portal on those exact coordinates and activate it. This new portal will be linked to the portal in the Overworld.

5) If the player wants to link a portal in the Nether with an Overworld portal, they need to multiply them by eight instead of dividing the coordinates.

Benefits of having multiple Nether portals linked

As traveling eight blocks in the Overworld is equal to traveling one block in the Nether, players can quickly cover thousands of blocks.

With multiple portals set up at different locations, players can quickly enter the Nether, travel to the other portal, and go back to Overworld. This can immensely save a lot of time and make going from one place to the other slightly more fun.

This is highly useful in Survival Multiplayer servers for traveling between players' bases or farms that are thousands of blocks away from each other. Famous servers such as the Hermitcraft also have multiple portals set up for this purpose.

