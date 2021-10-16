How long will Minecraft Live 2021 livestream be? Duration, expected announcements, and more

Minecraft Live 2021 is finally here and is now only a few hours away. Last month, Mojang announced the much-awaited live event and had built the hype by revealing three potential mobs this week.

In the early, Mojang used to host Minecraft Convention where fans would get to meet their favourite content creators, developers, and many other amazing people. Unfortunately, due to the deadly pandemic situation, Mojang decided to host a live event this year.

Minecrafters from all over the world can watch the live stream to get a firsthand look at many upcoming features and changes. This article talks about Minecraft Live 2021 event duration, what to expect from it, and more.

Minecraft Live 2021

The long-awaited Minecraft Live 2021 is set to begin in less than two hours. The live stream will start at 12 PM Eastern time zone.

The long-awaited Minecraft Live 2021 is set to begin in less than two hours. The live stream will start at 12 PM Eastern time zone. Fans from all corners of the world can watch the live stream on Minecraft's official account on:

Many streamers will also be reacting to Minecraft Live 2021. Players can watch their stream on YouTube or Twitch if they would like to see their reactions.

How long will Minecraft Live 2021 last?

Even though the event is on Saturday, many fans also have other important things to do in their lives. Some players might be wondering how long the stream is going to be. Unfortunately, there is no fixed time revealed by Mojang.

The length of the live stream depends on the size of the 1.19 update Mojang will announce today. Judging from last year's live event, the live stream can last for around two hours. Be ready with popcorn because Minecraft Live 2021 will be unique.

What to expect from the livestream?

Mob vote 2021 (Image via Mojang)

Mojang has already revealed what they are going to show during the live stream. Today, Mojang will unveil the 1.19 update and showcase many new features coming to the game next year.

Along with Minecraft 1.19 update reveal, Mojang will also host a mob vote to let players determine which mob needs to be added to Minecraft. Is it going to Glare, Allay, or Copper Golem? The community will get to decide that by voting for their favorite mob on Twitter.

Minecraft isn't the only one in the spotlight for this event. Mojang will also showcase the next Minecraft Dungeons update during Minecraft Live 2021.

