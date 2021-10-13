Top 5 things to expect from Minecraft Live 2021

Minecraft Live 2021 was first revealed on September 2, 2021, when Mojang posted its trailer on YouTube.

The event will take place on October 16, 2021, from 4 PM UTC, and fans can watch it on Minecraft's YouTube channel or its official website. A few developers of Minecraft will host the event and discuss what's next for the game.

Things that fans can expect from Minecraft Live 2021

5) Better visual quality

A new cinema technique called QUADRAMORPHIC ENDERVISION (Image via Mojang)

This time around, the visual quality of Minecraft Live is expected to be a lot more immersive as the broadcast will use QUADRAMORPHIC ENDERVISION. The trailer mentions that this is a new and 3D way to experience Minecraft Live, which will leave fans mesmerized.

4) Improved audio quality

The narrator of the announcement trailer talks about their new digital audio system, which their experts have been working on. It's called the PILLAGER RAID-EO SOUND. Fans can expect the audio quality to be better than the last Minecraft Live.

3) Minecraft Dungeons update

Minecraft Dungeons (Image via Mojang/Wallpaperaccess)

A little over a month after the Minecraft Live 2021 trailer was released, Mojang posted a video on their Youtube channel. They confirmed some of the information related to what to expect from the event.

They also revealed that the developers would also discuss what's next for the Minecraft Dungeons. Fans can expect the upcoming Minecraft Dungeons content to be revealed.

2) 1.19 update

The most exciting thing about Minecraft Live 2021 is the information revealed regarding the upcoming major update. The Caves & Cliffs update was announced at Minecraft Live 2020, and similarly, the Minecraft 1.19 update will also be revealed this time around.

1) Mob vote

Mob vote 2021 (Image via Mojang)

Fans will get a chance to vote for their favorite mob out of three options. Phantoms had won at the mob vote 2017, and glow squid won last year's mob vote 2020.

Two of the mobs that players will be able to vote for have already been revealed. One of them is glare, and the other one is allay. Once the voting starts during the event, players will be able to vote for the mob they want to see in the game on Twitter.

