How to make an automatic door in Minecraft

Minecraft engineers moving towards automation may have plans for automated doors at their home base or desired structure.

Depending on how complex they want to make things, Minecraft players can craft something as simple as an iron door with an accompanying pressure plate or even incorporate things such as pistons or other redstone-based machinery.

It's essentially all up to the players and how much effort they want to put into the project. With some iron doors, some redstone, or even some sticky pistons, Minecraft players can make many different types of automated doors.

Minecraft: How to make an automated sticky piston door

Sticky piston doors are somewhat more complex than the standard pressure plate door (Image via Mojang)

One of the more common and effective Minecraft automatic door styles is the sticky piston door, controlled via redstone currents to expand and contract as the players make their way through.

To create a sticky piston door, Minecraft players should perform the following steps:

Dig a 2x2x3 hole. The hole should be two-blocks deep, two-blocks long, and three-blocks wide. When facing one of the three-block wide sides of the hole, dig a two-block long and two-block tall arm/channel from the center blocks of the hole. Then remove the block in front of you. Do this for both long sides of the hole. In the center of the hole, create a 2x3 grid of redstone dust. At the end of each arm or channel, place a redstone torch. Line the arms/channels with redstone and connect them to the central grid. Place a building block over each redstone torch. Cover the hole itself and its channels with standard building blocks. The hole itself should be flush with the ground level and the only blocks at above ground level should be the ones placed over the redstone torches. Place a sticky piston in front of the blocks placed over the redstone torches. Make sure that the piston is facing inward, or in the direction of the center of the structure. On top of the sticky piston already placed, place an additional one on top. Ensure that this is done for both sides of the structure. On top of the blocks placed over the redstone torches, place a small amount of redstone dust. This should activate the second piston. Place solid building blocks at the end of the pistons' length. These blocks will act as the physical "door" that the pistons will open and close. If done correctly, these blocks will be at the center of the structure. Place two pressure plates in front of and behind the door blocks. Now simply step on the pressure plates and observe as the door blocks are retracted as you make your way through.

There are undoubtedly many other more complex mechanical forms of automated doors in Minecraft, but the sticky piston method is both simple and can be very visually appealing in any base.

