How to make an enchanted fishing rod in Minecraft

Fishing in Minecraft is an enjoyable activity that can sometimes yields treasures. However, adding enchantments to a fishing rod can vastly improve its performance.

By enchanting their fishing rod, Minecraft players can enhance their gains in fish or treasure collections. Other enchantments also increase a rod's durability or keep it high by using a player's experience.

Even the dreaded Curse of Vanishing can be applied to fishing rods, although this is considered a negative enchantment as opposed to a beneficial addition. Depending on what block is used, different enchantments can be applied to a player's fishing rod.

Creating a fishing rod in Minecraft and selecting an enchantment for it

An enchanted fishing rod pulling an enchantment book from the ocean (Image via Mojang)

The first step to creating an enchanted fishing rod in Minecraft is to craft or loot a fishing rod.

Crafting is a much easier choice, as creating a fishing rod only requires three sticks and two pieces of string. By comparison, looting a fishing rod tends to require killing Drowned. This mob has a very small chance of spawning with a fishing rod or dropping them. Overall, it isn't particularly economical to kill multiple Drowned when sticks and strings are so readily available.

Once players have created their fishing rod at a crafting table, they'll need to enchant it at either an enchanting table or anvil. Enchanting tables take lapis lazuli and player experience to enchant items, while anvils can combine enchantments and apply them by combining enchantment books with compatible items.

Certain enchantments such as Mending and Curse of Vanishing can only be applied via the anvil. Meanwhile, the enchantments Luck of the Sea, Lure, and Unbreaking can be applied via the enchanting table or an anvil.

For most Minecraft players, the most favored enchantments are Lure and Luck of the Sea. Lure reduces the time that a player needs to cast the line before a bite occurs. Meanwhile, Luck of the Sea increases the player's chances of obtaining rare treasures while fishing.

Unbreaking increases a fishing rod's overall durability, allowing it to be used more often before it breaks. Mending, on the other hand, utilizes player experience levels to repair equipment durability.

Curse of Vanishing causes the enchanted item to completely disappear upon a player's death instead of being dropped like other items.

