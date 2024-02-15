How to make Fire Resistance potion in Minecraft 

Potions in Minecraft, for the most part, are incredibly beneficial for players in several ways, like healing, improved melee damage output, seeing in the dark, and even poisoning enemies. It's also possible to create a potion that protects players from fire, magma, and lava, otherwise known as a Fire Resistance potion.

Like many other in-game potions, Fire Resistance can be created using a brewing stand in Minecraft. Certain ingredients will be required to pull this off; you'll also need blaze powder to fuel the brewing stand. Fortunately, once you have access to the Nether, collecting the necessary ingredients is quite straightforward.

How to brew a Fire Resistance potion in Minecraft

A brewing stand is key to making potions in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

To brew a Fire Resistance potion in Minecraft, you'll need a few essentials. They include a brewing stand, blaze powder for fueling it, and specific ingredients that will create awkward potions, which can be further brewed into Fire Resistance potions.

Here's a breakdown of the essential resources you'll need for this potion-brewing venture:

Brewing Stand - Found in villages and can also be crafted by combining a blaze rod and three stone blocks of any type.

- Found in villages and can also be crafted by combining a blaze rod and three stone blocks of any type. Bottles of Water - Glass bottles can be crafted with three glass blocks and can then be filled with water at any source.

- Glass bottles can be crafted with three glass blocks and can then be filled with water at any source. Nether Wart - Found growing in nether fortresses and piglin bastions, can also be looted from nether fortress chests.

- Found growing in nether fortresses and piglin bastions, can also be looted from nether fortress chests. Blaze Powder - Obtained from killing blaze mobs found in nether fortresses and breaking down their blaze rods in the crafting menu.

- Obtained from killing blaze mobs found in nether fortresses and breaking down their blaze rods in the crafting menu. Magma Cream - Obtained by killing magma cubes in the Nether, and can also be crafted by combining blaze powder and slimeballs obtained by killing slimes, dropped when baby pandas sneeze, which can also be occasionally obtained from the Wandering Trader.

Magma cream and awkward potions will combine to make Fire Resistance potions in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

With all of your resources on hand and your brewing stand placed, creating Fire Resistance potions is pretty easy. The process of physically brewing the potions can be found below:

Open your brewing stand and place your blaze powder in its corresponding slot. In the topmost slot, place some nether wart. In one of the bottom slots, place a bottle of water, and the brewing stand will create an awkward potion. With the awkward potion staying in the bottom slot, place magma cream in the top slot to brew your Fire Resistance potion.

Keep in mind that the brewing stand can brew up to three potions at once in Minecraft if you place three awkward potions in the bottom slots and have enough magma cream and blaze powder to keep the brewing stand running. With Fire Resistance potions, you'll receive less damage from fire, magma, lava, and fire-based projectiles like those fired by ghasts and blaze mobs.