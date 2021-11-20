How to make a greenhouse in Minecraft

Minecraft is a paradise for every person who loves to build. It's an unending sandbox world that stretches on and on, giving players ample space and time to build whatever they want out of a few types of blocks and other resources. Whether it is a survival base or an extensive city complex, building will always remain a core part of every Minecraft player’s journey.

Greenhouses are one of the most creative ideas a builder could work on in Minecraft. They can serve as a safe and ideal place to grow and harvest crops, while also being beautiful to look at. A structure covered in glass tend to be great to look at. Additionally, when used with shaders and resource packs, greenhouses can look exceptionally realistic and beautiful. This article dictates the process of building a greenhouse in Minecraft.

Greenhouse in Minecraft: How to build and decorate

An ideal Greenhouse (Image via One Team on YouTube)

Materials required

Players will require the following materials:

Any type of wood

Wooden trapdoors

Wooden stairs

Glass blocks

Grass blocks, shrubs, flowers, and other plants with vases.

Lanterns

Pressure plates

Scaffolding

The building process

Steps:

1) Start by marking out an area for the greenhouse to be in. This can be done by digging out dirt blocks and placing a different block along the border of the desired greenhouse build. Once the area has been marked out, building can commence.

2) Build the entrance of the greenhouse, with an arch representing the entry point and the wall consisting of glass. Fill the entire marked-out border of the greenhouse with glass blocks and building arches on all sides of the walls. All this will comprise the exterior of the greenhouse, giving the effect of an actual greenhouse at play.

3) Complete the borders of the base with wooden planks and stairs, and fill in the walls with glass. The glass makes the build resemble real greenhouses, and makes the build unique. Add a door beneath the main archway, which will serve as the main entrance and exit to the greenhouse.

4) Place some barrels on a set of scaffolding blocks, and label them with item frames. Each barrel can represent different Minecraft crops, like potatoes, carrots and wheat. Hoe out the ground along the barrels, and plant different crops. Decorate the exterior of the greenhouse with leaves and other flora.

Greenhouses are a unique build in Minecraft. They are quite easy to build and are effective to keep players’ crops healthy. They also eliminate any danger posed to crops by hostile mobs, accidents, or environmental conditions like lightning strikes.

