How to make lodestone compass in Minecraft

Minecraft worlds are big places, and it can be pretty easy to get lost. Players can use compasses to find their way back to their spawn point, but there is another option to help them find points of interest.

By creating a lodestone block and placing it somewhere, Minecraft fans can use a compass on it to create a lodestone compass. This item will point back to the lodestone instead of the world spawn.

This can be incredibly helpful when players need to find their home base or other important locations, no matter where they might be in the world.

All that Minecraft players will need is a compass and a lodestone block, though the materials to make them may be tricky to source for new players.

Steps to get a lodestone compass in Minecraft 1.19+

Compasses take on an enchanted glint in Minecraft when tied to a lodestone (Image via Mojang)

With a compass and one placed lodestone block, players can tether their compass to the lodestone and know where to find it whenever they need to. The only exceptions are when the lodestone is destroyed or resides in a different dimension than the one the players are currently residing in.

Otherwise, the compass will always point in the direction of the connected lodestone, and players can use it to find their way back to it at will.

Here's how you can tether a compass to a lodestone in Minecraft:

Before anything, you'll need to craft a lodestone and a compass. Lodestones require eight chiseled stone bricks and one netherite ingot. Compasses require four iron ingots and one redstone dust. Once you have those materials, head to a crafting table and assemble these necessities. Find a place you'd like to place your lodestone. This will be the location that your compass points back to, so pick an important spot that you need to remember. It could be your home, a nearby village you don't want to forget about, or the location of a stronghold. Place the lodestone like you would with any other block. This can be accomplished by equipping the block and either right-clicking or pressing the "place block" button on your controller. Once your lodestone is placed in the environment, equip your compass. Approach the lodestone and right-click it or press the "Use Item" button on your controller. The compass should connect itself to the lodestone, resulting in an enchantment glint on the compass. The item's name will also change to "lodestone compass."

That's all there is to it! Sure, lodestones are a bit resource-intensive since they require netherite ingots in Minecraft, but players can't argue with the results. It's important to note that fans can also create multiple lodestones and connect compasses to them to locate various locations at once.

Players can even use an anvil block to rename their lodestone compass to remind them where it points if they need to. For players who have multiple lodestone compasses, this helps avoid confusion between them.

Poll : 0 votes