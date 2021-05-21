How to make a Minecraft Java Edition server in 2021

Playing Minecraft with friends makes the game far more fun and enjoyable. Minecraft Bedrock Edition is popular for its long list of supported devices, whereas Java Edition is only available for PC users.

A really cool way to enjoy the game is to create a standalone server. Players can play Minecraft along with their friends on a server for a unique experience. This article is a guide on how to setup a Java Edition server on a PC.

Read: How to start a Minecraft 1.16.5 Server (Windows 2021)

A guide to setting up a Minecraft Java Edition server

Minimum PC requirements for setting up a server

RAM: 1GB or higher

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo or AMD Athlon 64 x2

Storage: 150 MB or more

Java Installed

Fast and stable internet connection

The requirements mentioned above are good enough for 1-4 players. For readers who are interested in creating a dedicated server, check out this article on Minecraft Wiki.

After meeting the requirements, follow this step-by-step guide to set up a server:

#1 - Download the server.jar file

Download the server.jar file from Minecraft's official site. Players can find the server.jar file for the latest version on the site. After downloading, make sure the file name is minecraft_server.1.XX.X.jar, where XX.X is the version.

Create a folder called "Minecraft Server" to store the server-related files.

#2 - Open command prompt

Command prompt (Image via iTechGuides)

The next step is to open the command prompt. Search for the command prompt in the start menu. Type "java-version" to confirm whether java is installed or not.

Change your directory to the "Minecraft Server" folder containing the jar file. Copy the address of this folder from the file manager and type "cd," and paste the folder address. Hit enter to change the directory to the server folder.

For example, cdC:\Users\Admin\Desktop\Minecraft Server

After changing the directory, type Java -jar “name of your jar”.jar" in the command prompt and hit enter. It will show an error, but there's no need to worry about it.

Read: Top 5 Minecraft Java Edition servers in 2021

#3 - Make changes in Eula.txt and note query.port settings

After running the jar, a new text file with the name Eula will appear in the server folder. Open it in a text editor and change eula=false to eula=true and save.

Players can find another file called "server.properties," containing all vital information and settings, such as query.port, gamemode, difficulty, and more.

#4 - The server is ready to start

A server starting (Image via Zakkery B)

Type the jar launch command again. Now, the server will start without any errors. You can join the server by typing localhost or public IP address in the IP address box. Others can join the server by adding ":25565" at the end of your public IP address.

Just share your public IP address with trusted friends and family. Never share it with strangers, as it can cause a security threat to your family and house. Interested readers can learn more about setting up a server by clicking here.

Credit: Minecraft Official Site