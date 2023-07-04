How to make a mob crusher in Minecraft?

Every Minecraft mob is essentially a living thing inside the game. They move around, and have different behaviors towards you and other entities around them. In fact, you yourself are an entity in a given in-game world. The Java and Bedrock Edition's codes were made such that only a set number of mobs can stand on a single block before they start suffocating and dying.

This feature is usually seen when players get trapped under gravel or sand. However, it also applies when loads of entities are crammed onto one block. When gamers discovered it in Minecraft, it became a useful method for farming. Hence, here is a simple method for creating a basic mob crusher.

Note: For this tutorial, we will be showcasing how to create a cow-crusher farm. However, this can also be used in any kind of farm where you trap mobs and kill them. Since there are different kinds depending on the entity itself, not all of them can be covered in a single article.

Steps to create a mob crusher in Minecraft

1) Items needed

Since this is a basic tutorial on creating a cow crusher, you will need the following materials:

8 full blocks (any would work)

1 stair block

2 fences

1 water bucket

1 hopper

1 chest

2 stacks of wheat

Wheat is the only item that you need to regularly gather in order to breed more cows and cram them in the crusher.

2) Creating the collection area

A simple hopper and a chest can be placed to collect dropped items from mobs in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

You can start by placing a chest and a hopper that are connected to it. This must be under the ground since the crusher will be constructed right above it.

There are essentially two ways to access the chest below: either place an opposite stair block (by crouching), which allows the chest to open and close, or simply create a passageway as shown in the picture, which allows you to access it properly.

3) Build the cow trap

Build walls around the hopper area where the mobs will be crushed in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Around the hopper, you need to create a two-block-tall wall on all four sides, as showcased in the picture above. This will not allow any mob to leave the area and force them to stand on that one block. Place water right on top of the hopper, making it even harder for mobs to escape, while you place a fence on top of them to further trap them.

4) Breed cows and keep cramming them

Cows will start getting crammed and drop items in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Once two or more cows are trapped in the mob crusher, you can keep feeding them wheat to breed them. Once there are loads of them, they will automatically start taking damage due to suffocation and die. The only downside is that you will have to keep feeding them manually in order for the farm to work.

