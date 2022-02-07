How to get 'Freight Station' achievement in Minecraft Bedrock

Minecraft Bedrock has a bunch of achievements that players can get while completing different tasks in the game. One of them is called Freight Station achievement. This achievement might be unknown to some players as it can be a little tricky to get.

After players get used to the basics of Minecraft Bedrock, they can make small farms and contraptions to do certain things automatically. This is where hoppers, minecarts, and powered rails come into play and how players can earn the Freight Station achievement.

Getting the Freight Station achievement in Minecraft Bedrock

Items to have

To earn the Freight Station achievement in Minecraft Bedrock, players must have certain items and set up a contraption with them. These items can be easily found or crafted by players:

Hopper

Two chests

Minecart

Rails

Few solid blocks

Contraption setup

To earn the achievement in the game, players should transfer an item from a minecart with chest to another chest with the help of a hopper. Once players have all five of these items, they can start building the contraption which will get them the achievement.

Bottom chest should be properly connected to the hopper (Image via Mojang)

Firstly, players should craft a minecart with chest on a crafting table. Next, place the minecart on a rail right beside a hopper. After this, place the other chest right below the hopper so that they both connect (make sure the hopper's pipe connects with the chest and not to another block).

Finally, place an item in the chest in minecart and push it on top of the hopper. The moment this happens, the item will transfer from the chest in the minecart to the hopper and finally to the chest below. Once the transfer of the item is complete, players will earn the achievement in the game.

Push minecart with chest onto the hopper to transfer the item (Image via Mojang)

Although this is a direct way to earn the achievement, players can also earn it naturally by just playing the game and making certain automatic farms that will include this type of item transferring mechanism. Some examples of this are sugarcane farm, bamboo farm, glow berry farm, etc.

