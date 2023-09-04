How to make mobs fight each other in Minecraft?

Minecraft presents all kinds of hostile mobs and tasks you to survive them. As their sole intention is to kill you, we hardly get to see them fight each other apart from a few mobs that have the mechanics to do so. Since watching two different mobs fight can be quite fascinating and entertaining, players have devised methods to make any mob fight with each other.

Here is a quick guide to successfully achieve this feat in Minecraft.

Minecraft Mob Battle Mod can make any entity fight each other

What is the Mob Battle Mod?

Mob Battle mod gives you the power to make any two or more mobs fight each other in Minecraft. (Image via CurseForge)

Mods are community-made software that adds third-party features to the sandbox game. Among thousands of mods, the community has also come up with one through which you can make mobs fight each other. This particular one is called Mob Battle Mod.

The third-party software adds several unique sticks that allow you to control mobs and make them fight. Items like mob stick, mob stick group, mob heal, mob kill, and more have been added. You can even add or remove armor parts, weapons, and more from mobs to make the fight even more exciting.

Moreover, you can create entire armies of various mobs and make them go to war with another group of mobs. Of course, this mod is meant to be played in creative mode, where mobs will not attack you and will solely be focused on other entities. Furthermore, there is no way to craft these unique sticks that help manage the fight.

How to download and use the Mob Battle Mod?

The mob-fighting mod can be downloaded from CurseForge website. (Image via Sportskeeda)

If you also want to try out the mod that allows mob fights, you first need to install the Forge API, which allows mods to run in the sandbox game. Once the Forge API is installed as a separate game version, the mod can be downloaded from the CurseForge website. You can simply search for 'Mob Battle Mod', pick the mod that is compatible with the game version, and hit download.

The good news is that this mod is up-to-date and comes with the 1.20.1 version as well.

Once downloaded, you can head into a creative world and fight newly added sticks that will make two or more mobs fight each other. You can, of course, summon the mobs through commands or spawn eggs and make them fight.

Since making two mobs fight each other using nothing but command blocks is a much longer and more complicated method, this mod is perfect for those who want to see two entities tussle to the death in Minecraft.