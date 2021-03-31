How to make netherite equipment in Minecraft

Netherite in Minecraft is one of the strongest, yet rarest materials that players can obtain. Netherite can only be found in the nether, and come in groups of 1-5.

Netherite ingots are what players will need to craft netherite equipment. Netherite ingots can be created out of this material called netherite scraps.

Scraps are created when a player smelts blocks of ancient debris (another rare block inside of the nether). Players may also find netherite scraps inside of bastion remnants. When looting a remnant players may find the scraps inside of one of the numerous chests laying around.

In order for a player to craft Netherite ingots, they must have four pieces of netherite scraps, and four golden ingots. Golden ingots are common to find in Minecraft, and can be obtained in both the over world and the Nether.

In this article, players will be informed on what can be crafted using Netherite and how to craft it!

How to craft Netherite equipment in Minecraft

Diamonds come first

(Image via Reddit)

Netherite equipment isn't crafted like every other equipment in Minecraft. There are some steps players must first take in order for them to obtain the Netherite items.

Advertisement

Players must first craft the item out of diamond. Turning equipment into Netherite equipment is basically just giving diamond items a strong upgrade. Players cannot turn other non diamond items into Netherite.

In order for players to make the upgrade, players must use a smithing table. This table is made of four wooden planks and two iron ingots. Using the table, players will need to place their diamond item in the left block, the netherite ingot in the middle, and the upgraded item will be in the right box. When upgrading items to netherite using a smithing table, all of the enchantments that were previously placed on the item will remain on the item.

Smithing tables may also be found around villages in the Minecraft world. It is pretty common to run into a smithing table in villages, so if for some reason players do not have the iron ingots or planks to craft one, no need to worry.

Advertisement

How many resources are needed

(Image via AA12 on Youtube)

In order for players to make a full set of Netherite equipment, it is required that players have 36 Netherite scraps and 36 golden ingots. It takes four ancient debris to create one netherite ingot.

Since there are five tools that can be upgraded to netherite, and four pieces of armor, players will need a total of nine netherite ingots (36 ancient debris). Players will also need 36 golden ingots since four are required to craft a netherite ingot.

Minecraft weapons that players are able to upgrade from diamond to Netherite include:

Swords

Pickaxes

Axes

Shovels

Hoes

Minecraft armor pieces that players are able to upgrade from diamond to Netherite include:

Helmets

Chestplates

Leggings

Boots

What is so good about Netherite?

(Image via Minecraft Wiki Fandom)

Netherite is even stronger than diamond armor in Minecraft. When players enter lava wearing Netherite armor, the armor will not be damaged. If the player dies inside of the lava, the netherite armor will float instead of sinking.

Netherite armor also has knockback resistance. This means if a player is hit with an arrow, the player will barely move backwards. Netherite weapons also deal more damage to mobs than other weapons.