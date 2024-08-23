How to make netherite ingot in Minecraft (2024) 

From the first day in a new Minecraft world, players work hard to constantly improve their tools and weapons either by enchanting them or upgrading to a better tier. Introduced in the 1.16 Nether update, netherite was a brand-new tier of items that gave players a new reason to explore the dangerous lands of the Nether dimension.

Netherite ingots are the holy grail of resources in Minecraft, used to upgrade existing diamond armor to the Netherite tier. While netherite ingots are the best for creating weapons, tools, and armor, they're also one of the most difficult and time-consuming resources to acquire due to the multiple steps required to craft a single ingot.

In this article, we guide players on how to make netherite ingots in the latest versions of Minecraft.

Trending

Minecraft guide to making netherite ingots

Smelting ancient debris to get netherite scrap (Image via Mojang Studios)

Unlike diamonds, no Minecraft ores directly drop netherite ingots when mined with a pickaxe. The only natural source of netherite ingots is ancient debris, a rare ore that can be mined and smelted into netherite scraps.

Netherite ingot crafting recipe (Image via Mojang Studios)

To get netherite ingots in Minecraft, craft them by placing four gold ingots and four netherite scraps on a crafting table. This process yields a single Netherite ingot.

While it may seem like a lot of effort for just one ingot, a single Netherite ingot can upgrade a piece of item, unlike other ingots where multiple are needed to create a single item

How to get ancient debris

Ancient debris (Image via Mojang Studios)

To get the ore that can be used to create netherite ingots, enter the Nether dimension and get to Y level 15, as it is said to have the most ancient debris. Here, any mining technique to obtain ancient debris can be used.

Preferably, this should be done in either the Warped Forest or Nether Wastes biome, as the chances of encountering a lava pool are much lower.

Since ancient debris has exceptionally high blast resistance, there are a few unique techniques for mining it, including using exploding beds and TNT. The basic idea behind these techniques is that the player blows up unnecessary blocks that surround and hide the precious ancient debris. Beds can be used one by one to blow up small areas, whereas TNT can be used to create a safer chain reaction that clears out a much larger area.

How to use netherite ingot

Upgrading diamond pickaxe to netherite tier (Image via Mojang Studios)

Using a netherite ingot to upgrade diamond gear to Netherite grade is quite easy. All you need to do is place the Netherite ingot and the diamond item to be upgraded on the smithing table, along with a Netherite upgrade smithing template.

For those unaware, a Netherite upgrade smithing template is an uncraftable item that can be found in the loot chests of bastions. Once found, it can be duplicated on the crafting table using seven diamonds, one netherrack, and the template itself.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback