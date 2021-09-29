How to make paintings in Minecraft

Building a house or any structure is one of the most amusing things that can be done in Minecraft. Once the player has created something, the next step is to decorate it.

Even if it's a temporary base, adding simple decorations can improve its appearance significantly, and the player will enjoy visiting or living there a lot more. Paintings can especially make the base more lively almost instantly. They are pretty easy to craft as well.

Creating Minecraft paintings: Ingredients, process, size options and more

How to make them

The recipe for crafting a painting in the game (Image via Minecraft)

Paintings are craftable items, and the ingredients for crafting them are eight sticks and one wool. Sticks can be obtained in various ways, one of which is by crafting them using planks. Wool can be acquired by either killing sheep or cutting off their wool using shears.

After gathering the ingredients, players need to place the eight sticks on the edges of the crafting grid and place one wool in the center, as shown in the above picture. This can only be done on a crafting table.

Making paintings of varied size

Paintings of different sizes (Image via Minecraft)

The best part is that players don't need to craft many paintings to achieve different sizes. The same painting can become larger or smaller, but the design will change. The canvases in Minecraft come in sizes of 1x1, 2x1, 2x2, 4x2, 4x3 and 4x4. There are various designs for these sizes as well.

To get a painting of one's desired size, place it on a wall with enough or more blocks. For example, to get a 2x2-size painting, the wall on which it will be placed needs to be at least 2x2 blocks wide.

Using paintings to create hidden entrances

Paintings need to be placed on top of the signs to hide the entrance (Image via Minecraft)

Many are unaware that paintings can be used to hide entrances. This can be very beneficial for players trying to protect their valuables from others on a multiplayer survival server. They can do this by putting up signs on the sides of the entrance and then sneakily placing paintings on top of them.

