How to make patterns using glazed terracotta in Minecraft

In Minecraft, glazed terracotta is a type of block that has detailed designs on it. When placing these blocks, you will see that their patterns can be placed adjacent to one another in a certain manner to join the patterns. There are a total of 16 different glazed terracotta blocks, all with unique patterns.

Ad

By either placing the same glazed terracotta block at various angles or different glazed terracotta blocks adjacent to each other, you can create many unique patterns. This guide explains how to create patterns using glazed terracotta blocks in Minecraft.

Ways to create patterns with glazed terracotta in Minecraft

Patterns using one type of glazed terracotta block

Each glazed terracotta block can be placed in two angles to create two different patterns (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

One of the simplest ways to create patterns with one type of glazed terracotta block is by placing them specifically in a 2x2 configuration.

Ad

Trending

Every glazed terracotta block can be placed in two different ways to create different patterns.

You can start by placing one block, and then walking to either the left or the right face of it. While doing so, turn 90 degrees to the left or right. After reaching the left or right side of the first block, place another glazed terracotta block of the same type.

As shown in the picture above, after you place two blocks, their patterns will connect to one another, extending the overall pattern.

Ad

This can be repeated to create a 2x2 block configuration, which shows the entire design of that particular glazed terracotta block.

More complex patterns using multiple glazed terracotta blocks

Multiple glazed terracotta blocks can be joined with one another to create more complex designs (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

You can either create simple single-glazed terracotta patterns with the previous method or several glazed terracotta blocks to mix and match them.

Ad

Begin by creating the center of the pattern with one kind of block, then place a variety of different blocks on all four sides. The main technique to create these complex patterns is to always remember that they should be symmetrical both horizontally and vertically.

Looking at the picture above, imagine two lines creating a plus sign, with one going through the design horizontally, and the other vertically. The patterns on the left and right and the top and bottom of the lines will look exactly the same.

Ad

Since there are 16 different glazed terracotta blocks, you can mix and match them and play around to create unique patterns. This will require some trial and error, but you will eventually learn how to create more complex patterns.

Check out our other Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!