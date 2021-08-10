Rabbit stew is a food item in Minecraft that isn’t commonly used.

Rabbit stew restores five whole hunger icons, making it the most filling food item in Minecraft overall. It is the fourth-best overall for saturation as well, meaning that rabbit stew is more than ideal for players whose hunger is half full or less.

However, Minecraft gamers may tend to avoid rabbit stew because it requires a lot more ingredients and a longer process than most other food items. Making rabbit stew is a bit of a task, but it might be worth it for some players.

How to make rabbit stew in Minecraft

Besides crafting, Minecraft players can sometimes get rabbit stew through trading with butcher villagers

Gamers will need the following ingredients:

Cooked rabbit

Baked potato

Carrot

Either a red or brown mushroom

Bowl

Combining these ingredients in a crafting table will create rabbit stew.

Clearly, this is not an early game snack for users. Carrots and potatoes can be hard to come by without finding a village or starting a farm first. Rabbits can only be found in limited biomes. Plus, the rabbit and potato must be cooked as the recipe will not work with raw food.

Luckily, a bowl is quite simple to make, and the recipe calls for either a red or a brown mushroom, so gamers will not have to search for one specific kind.

Besides crafting, they can sometimes get rabbit stew through trading with butcher villagers. This is always guaranteed for Bedrock Edition players, but there is only a 50% chance that butchers will make this offer in Java Edition.

One YouTuber named Inventor even made a complex rabbit stew factory that collects the required ingredients automatically:

Unfortunately, rabbit stew is not stackable in inventories. This makes it a bit more undesirable, given the lengthy process of making the food item and not even being able to stock up on it efficiently.

Regardless, rabbit stew is a hearty in-game meal for Minecraft players. Eating this item will get Minecrafters one step closer to the “A Balanced Diet” achievement.

