How to make a randomizer circuit in Minecraft

Redstone is a crucial part of any Minecraft game. Players can use it to build and power all sorts of things in-game, from simple clocks to fully-fledged circuits. Randomizers are an example for players to build in-game.

Randomizer circuits are an excellent way for players to add an element of chance to their Minecraft games, as they generate a random signal output when activated. Randomizer circuits have a variety of uses in Minecraft. Players can use them to power random lights, build functional dice, and much more.

Here’s a quick guide to help you build a randomizer circuit in Minecraft.

Minecraft randomizer circuit: Everything players need to know

Two-output Randomizer

A two-output randomizer circuit is an excellent choice for players new to Redstone builds with a straightforward design and minimal resource requirements. When activated, it randomly selects and powers one of the two Redstone lamps.

Materials required:

Players will need several items, redstone components, and blocks to complete this build. (Image via Minecraft.)

Players will need to gather a variety of items in order to build this randomizer circuit. These items include:

Seven building blocks Two redstone lamps Two target blocks Six building blocks, such as quartz One dropper One sticky piston One slab One hopper One button Three redstone dust One redstone repeater Two redstone comparators One stackable item One non-stackable item

Steps to build your Randomizer

Clear a 3x5 block area to build your randomizer on.

Choose which end you'd like to use to display your randomizer's output.

Place your temporary blocks.

Redstone lamps will display this randomizer circuit's output. (Image via Minecraft.)

Go to the end where your randomizer's output will be displayed and place your redstone lamps.

Players will need to use a top-facing slab when building a randomizer circuit. (Image via Minecraft.)

Place your building blocks.

An image of a randomizer circuit's basic redstone components. (Image via Minecraft.)

Lay down the basic redstone components of your randomizer. Be sure that the redstone repeators and comparators are all facing towards the redstone lamps.

Place the remainder of the redstone. This should include two targets, a sticky piston, a dropper with a hopper on top, and a button to activate your randomizer.

An image of a completed randomizer circuit in-game. (Image via Minecraft.)

Remove the temporary blocks.

Place a stackable item and a non-stackable item into your randomizer's dropper.

Press the button to activate your machine.

How it works?

Dispensers and droppers will fire an item from a random slot in their inventory every time that they’re powered. By decoding which item was dispensed, players can translate each item to an output in this randomizer.

When a stackable item is dispensed, it yields a signal strength of one. This is only enough to power the first target block, which activates the subsequent comparator and lamp. This gives us the randomizer’s first output.

When a non-stackable item is dispensed, it yields a signal strength of three. This increased signal causes the randomizer's sticky piston to extend and push the first target away, which prevents the first output from being activated as well. The second redstone lamp still turns on.

