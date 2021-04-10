How to make Scaffolding in Minecraft

Scaffolding is a block in Minecraft that players use to reach higher elevations in the world, but in a safe way. Scaffolding allows players to come down from high elevations, albeit protected to an extent from fall damage.

Scaffolding sort of looks like a wooden table but it can be climbed. The player will have to make sure that the scaffolding has support before it is placed. If there is no support to hold up the scaffolding, it will fall when the player steps on it.

Scaffolding does not take long to break; in fact, players can break scaffolding pretty quickly using a regular axe in Minecraft. If the player doesn't have an axe, they can still break scaffolding using their hands.

Players should note that scaffolding cannot be placed inside lava. Do not try to place a high scaffolding base in the lava because it will break, and the player will fall to their death.

In this article, players will learn how to make scaffolding and how to find the materials that are needed to create them.

What players need to craft scaffolding in Minecraft

Bamboo

(Image via Reddit)

Players will need six pieces of bamboo to create scaffolding in Minecraft. Six bamboo sticks will make six scaffolding for the player to put inside of their inventory.

Players can find bamboo growing naturally in jungle biomes, while they can also be found as a junk item during fishing. Bamboo can be found easily in jungle temple chests or village chests.

String

(Image via Minecraft)

String is the second ingredient that is needed for players to craft scaffolding in Minecraft. Players will only need one string to craft scaffolding in Minecraft.

Players can find string in numerous places in the Minecraft world. Strings can be obtained by killing spiders or breaking cobwebs, and they can even be found inside chests in villages or dungeons.

How to craft the scaffoldings

Crafting table

(Image via Reddit)

Players will need a crafting table to craft the scaffolding. Crafting tables can be created out of four wooden planks. These planks are created using wood blocks from trees.

Players will need to place the bamboo in the 3x3 crafting grid with three bamboo going in the vertical direction on the left side of the crafting menu, and three bamboo going in the same direction on the right side. The string should go in the middle block on the top row.