How to make a secret entrance using shulker box in Minecraft

Shulker boxes are Minecraft blocks that you can use to store items and keep them in your inventory. To make them, you must obtain shulker shells by killing shulkers in the End City. Once obtained, these shulker shells can be combined with a chest to create a shulker box.

Over the years, players found a method to use shulker boxes as a vertical passageway and create secret entrances from it. When shulker boxes open, a certain configuration can be made around them so that you can open them and directly phase through them to enter a secret room.

Here is a short tutorial for creating a shulker box secret entrance in Minecraft.

Steps to create a shulker box secret entrance in Minecraft

1) Create an underground room with a hole

Create an underground room four blocks beneath the ground with a hole (Image via Mojang Studios)

First, you need to create an underground room and a hole through which it can be accessed.

This room can be of any size, but it should be at least four blocks deep. This is because the shulker box will remain on top, and the next four blocks right below it. Make sure the hole is only one by one block wide.

2) Place the shulker box on top of the hole and a block two blocks above it

Place the shulker box on top of the hole and place a block two blocks above the shulker box (Image via Mojang Studios)

Cover the hole with a block on the surface and place a shulker box on top of it. After placing the shulker box, remove the block right underneath it. This is done so that the shulker box essentially floats on top of the hole. The picture above showcases how there is nothing underneath the shulker box. The rest of the holes can be filled with blocks.

The next step is to place a block, two blocks above the shulker box. This is to ensure that players successfully go down the shulker box and reach the secret room.

3) Camoflague the rest of the area

Camouflage the shulker box by placing more of them and decorating the rest of the area (Image via Mojang Studios)

Once the shulker box is placed, test it by standing on top of it and opening it. If you directly go through the shulker box and fall into the secret room, the secret entrance is successful.

You can add more shulker boxes around the main one and decorate the area to camouflage it.

