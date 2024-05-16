Minecraft player shares easy shulker duplication glitch

Minecraft has had its fair share of glitches and bugs. While most glitches in the game are annoying and affect the gameplay experience, there are times when players discover some that can be used for their benefit. One Minecraft player has found such a glitch and it could be perhaps the most powerful and useful one in the game.

Shulker boxes in Minecraft are storage boxes where you can store items. They act like storage units that can be kept in the inventory. A Reddit user, Christos_Gaming, shared a short video clip on the game's subreddit, showingcasing a glitch that doubles the inventory inside the shulker box.

The community reacted to this easy and useful glitch. Reddit user CaligulasPeri asked the original poster how they managed to do that:

The original poster stated that to replicate the bug, players need to update the game to the latest snapshot, which is Minecraft 24w18a. Also, the shulker box needs to be placed on the bottom right box and the game version should be the Java Edition.

Interestingly, another user by the name __Blackrobe__ commented saying that the developers at Mojang Studios have already found the bug and are on the way to fixing it. So soon this glitch will be removed. Another user by the name CobaltTS stated that this glitch is so powerful, it is akin to using commands in the game.

User DeadAndAlive969 commented saying that using bugs is quite different from using hacks in the game. User jaceideu commented that there seems no difference between using a bug like this to get items and using other hacks to which the orignal poster replied that using bugs like this is fun compared to using hacks.

Minecraft shulker duplication glitch

The 13-second video shows the player opening a shulker box that shows all the items inside it. The player then puts it on the crafting grid along with yellow dye. This changes the color of the shulker box to yellow, but the original shulker box still remains in the crafting grid with the new yellow one as well.

Then, the player places both the shulker boxes on the ground, showing that every item that was present in the original shulker box is also present in the new one. This glitch then can be repeated over and again, doubling the inventory.

As one can imagine, this is a very powerful glitch that can instantly double a player’s inventory. Thus, if one finds just four or five diamonds, some iron ingots (which can be turned into iron blocks to get the most benefit from doubling), and other resources that are rare to find, they can double it.

Those interested can try exploiting the glitch before it is fixed with the Minecraft 1.21 update.