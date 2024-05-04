5 best features and changes in Minecraft 1.21 snapshot 24w18a

Minecraft snapshots are highly anticipated updates as they introduce features planned for future stable releases. The first snapshot for the Tricky Trials update was released on May 4, 2024, surprising players with a multitude of new changes and features.

The trial chambers, the main highlight of the Tricky Trials update, have undergone significant revisions once again in this update. Java Edition players can conveniently download and test the new alterations from their official game launcher. They can do this by enabling the snapshots option in the installations tab and installing version 24w18a.

In this article, we highlight the five best changes and additions introduced in the Minecraft 1.21 snapshot 24w18a.

Best features of Minecraft snapshot 24w18a for the Tricky Trials update

Before diving into the features of the first-ever 1.21 snapshot, it's important to note that changes showcased in snapshots are subject to further alterations in the future. With that in mind, here are the most noteworthy features of the 24w18a snapshot for Java Edition:

1) Ominous trial spawner difficulty hike

Ominous trial spawners were already the most dangerous spawners in the trial chambers, capable of summoning mobs equipped with armor and weapons.

With the update, these spawner blocks have become even stronger, as now they will summon double the number of mobs that are not capable of wearing armor equipment, such as spiders.

2) New crafting recipe for copper doors and trapdoors

An unexpected change has been made to the crafting recipe for copper doors and trapdoors for the Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials update. Instead of requiring copper blocks, these items can now be crafted from copper ingots.

Additionally, oxidized variants of copper doors and trapdoors are now uncraftable, requiring players to let them oxidize naturally to obtain them. However, wax variants remain unchanged and can still be crafted using honey.

3) New music tracks

The update introduces one of the early announced additions: a total of 12 new music tracks. Three tracks will be present as the new music discs, while the other nine will serve as background tracks.

The trial chambers will serve as the sole source of the music discs, while the nine new background tracks will play in the main menus and specific tracks will play in the Overworld.

4) 20 new paintings

Before the release of Minecraft snapshot 24w18a, the developers announced the addition of 15 new paintings to celebrate the 15th anniversary of Minecraft.

In this snapshot, the expected number has been exceeded with a total of 20 paintings added. Among them, 15 were created by Swedish artist Kristoffer Zetterstrand, while the remaining five paintings are by pixel artist Sarah Boeving.

5) Trial chamber changes

Another iteration of the trial chamber has been introduced in the test versions with this Minecraft snapshot update. Recent changes include various layout adjustments made to the intersections and corridors of the structure.

Additionally, new entrance variations have been added, seams now match in corridors, and empty chests are generated in chamber entrances.

Any further major changes to this structure seem unlikely, as it has already undergone numerous overhauls in previous Minecraft 1.20 snapshot updates. Since the main highlight of the update has already undergone extensive work and is likely nearing completion, players can expect the update to be released very soon.

This time, the Bedrock Edition beta has received these changes ahead of the Java Edition. Bedrock players can download the Minecraft 1.21.0.24 beta update on their system to experience the same changes.

Additionally, the Bedrock version has undergone significant mace nerfs, and Java players can anticipate receiving the same update in the next snapshot.