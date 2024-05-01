Minecraft 1.21.0.24 beta and preview patch notes: New music discs, more paintings, and mace nerfs

In the past week, Mojang has announced 15 new paintings to celebrate Minecraft's 15th anniversary. Fans also discovered three new music discs hidden in April's Minecraft Monthly. It was only a matter of time until Mojang officially added these exciting new features to Minecraft. With Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.0.24 beta and preview release, fans can finally experience the new music discs, tracks, and 15 additional paintings.
A few weeks ago, Minecraft revealed four paintings for the 1.21 Tricky Trials update, which already had fans pretty excited, as the game hadn't received any fresh paintings since the addition of these decorative items. Luckily, Mojang didn't stop at four paintings and has now collaborated with the original creator of paintings to add 15 new paintings to the game.
In addition to these, there are also several changes in Minecraft 1.21.0.24, including surprising but much-needed mace nerfs. Let's go through all the features and changes in Minecraft 1.21.0.24 beta and preview release.
Minecraft 1.21.0.24 beta and preview for Bedrock Edition: All you need to know
Features and Bug Fixes
New Music
Added 3 new music discs:
- Aaron Cherof - Precipice can be found rarely in standard Vaults
- Has a comparator output of 13 when played in a Jukebox
- Lena Raine - Creator can be found rarely in Ominous Vaults
- Has a comparator output of 12 when played in a Jukebox
- Lena Raine - Creator (Music Box) can be found rarely in Decorated Pots broken in Trial Chambers
- Has a comparator output of 11 when played in a Jukebox
Added 9 new background music tracks which will play in the menu and in the following biomes: Badlands, Cherry Grove, Deep Dark, Dripstone Caves, Flower Forest, Grove, Jagged Peaks, Lush Caves, Snowy Slopes, Stony Peaks
- deeper
- eld_unknown
- endless
- featherfall
- komorebi
- pokopoko
- puzzlebox
- watcher
- yakusoku
Paintings
- Added fifteen new paintings by artist Kristoffer Zetterstrand:
- backyard
- bouquet
- cavebird
- changing
- cotan
- endboss
- fern
- finding
- lowmist
- orb
- owlemons
- passage
- pond
- sunflowers
- tides
Updated Player Profile
- The updated the Player Profile page is now available for all platforms in Preview.
Air bubbles
- Oxygen bar now disappears immediately when switching to Creative mode underwater (MCPE-57025)
- Added an empty state for air bubbles along with a wobble when the player is drowning
- Added a popping sound when bubbles pop on the oxygen bar
Blocks
- Crafters now show the correct particle when broken
- All Tuff blocks now use Tuff sounds instead of generic Stone sounds. Tuff luck, stone. (MCPE-176362)
- Tuff Wall, Polished Tuff Wall, and Tuff Brick Wall blocks are no longer invisible on Maps
- Tuff Slabs, Polished Tuff Slabs, and Tuff Brick Slabs are no longer invisible on Maps (MCPE-180190)
- Tuff Brick Slab and Polished Tuff Slab now have the correct explosion resistances
- Polished Tuff Slab and Tuff Brick Slab now have the same breaking times as other Tuff blocks, and cannot be destroyed instantly anymore (MCPE-176434)
Copper Doors and Trapdoors
- Copper Doors and Trapdoors are now crafted from Copper Ingots instead of Copper Blocks
- Only Copper Doors and Copper Trapdoors can now be crafted, other variants are no longer craftable
Wind Charge
- Wind Charges no longer damage the Ender Dragon when it is perching (MCPE-180485)
- The Wind Burst enchantment is no longer obtainable from Villager trading (MCPE-180764)
- Player-shot Wind Charges' burst sound is no longer affected by the 'Hostile Creatures' sound setting
- Exiting water using Wind Charge now properly reduces fall damage according to Wind Charge logic (MCPE-178894)
Game Tips
- Improved game tip interruption handling. Different kinds of interruptions can now be tracked separately
- Added interruption for when player is in lava
- Added interruption when input mode is switched
- Added interruption when mobs are nearby
- Changed base timing for camera game tip to 15 seconds
- Changed base timing for movement game tip to 30 seconds
- Changed base timing for break block game tip to 2 minutes
- Changed base timing in survival for place block game tip to 5 minutes
- Deactivated swimming game tip for touch devices
Main Menu Cube Map
- Added new Cubemap background for 1.21
Gameplay
- Tridents no longer damage the Ender Dragon when it is perching (MCPE-37112)
- The ‘Castaway’ achievement can now be reliably unlocked (MCPE-118433)
Mace
Minecraft mace weapon has received some significant changes:
- Mace smash attack no longer creates dirt particles when hitting a target whose center is in the air
- Raised Mace durability from 250 to 500
- Reduced Mace base damage to 5
- Reduced Density damage per level per block to 0.5
- Mace Smash attack damage now has a fall off:
- First 3 blocks fallen give 4 damage per block
- Next 5 blocks fallen give 2 damage per block
- Any block fallen after that give 1 damage per block
- Density and Breach are now incompatible with each other and the other damage enchantments (Smite and Bane of Arthropods)
Mob Effects
- Wind Charged and Infested Mob Effects now have correct names in respective potions and arrows (MCPE-180271)
- Mobs under the Infested status effect no longer spawn Silverfish when blocking damage with a Shield
Mobs
- The Bogged now properly retaliates against other mobs when attacked (MCPE-178902)
- Players now correctly receive fall damage when launched by a Wind Charge thrown by a Breeze (MCPE-179379)
- The Breeze can now pathfind close to fire
Ominous Trial Spawner
- Now correctly ejects Ominous Trial Keys instead of Trial Keys
- Mobs spawned with equipment specified by the Trial Spawner no longer have a chance to drop that equipment upon death
- Mobs that can wear equipment will now often spawn with enchanted weapons and armor
- Armor enchantments include Protection IV, Projectile Protection IV, and Fire Protection IV
- Weapon enchantments include Sharpness I, Knockback I, Power I, and Punch I
- Ominous Trial Spawners with mobs that are unable to wear equipment now spawn double the total mob count over the course of the challenge
- These spawners will also have an additional simultaneous mob out at once
Ominous Trials
- Removed Bottle o' Enchantment from possible projectiles in Ominous Trials
Character Creator
- Fixed Character Creator hair and headwear clipping through worn Pumpkins and Mob Heads (MCPE-128908)
Trial Chambers
- Decorated Pots in Trial Chambers will now drop less types of items to ease inventory management
- Spider spawners have been moved to the "melee" category
- Slime spawners have been moved to the "small melee" category
- Adjusted drop chance of Precipice Music Disc
- Removed TNT trap in Eruption
- Made seams match in corridors
- Added new entrance variations
- Fixed various broken or incorrect jigsaw data
- Added empty Chests to chamber entrances
Trial Spawner
- Trial Spawner now honors the doMobSpawngame rule
- Ominous Trial Spawner does not spawn Potions and Projectiles when there are no Survival Players in its range
- The rewards that Trial Spawners and Ominous Trial Spawners eject is now in parity with Java Edition
- Projectiles spawned by Ominous Trial Spawner can no longer spawn inside solid blocks
User Interface
- Caret now is placed at the end of the text when navigating to previously sent messages/commands with an external keyboard on mobile devices (MCPE-178574)
Technical Updates
Add-Ons and Script Engine
- Changed Biome documentation to generate with a different system, which will cause the layout and order of those documentation elements to change
API
- Moved entityfrom beta to 1.11.0
- Moved EntityTameMountComponentand method tame from beta to 1.11.0
Editor
- Added addTable API
- Fixed GIF asset support for addImage API
- Fixed a bug where the viewport did not scale properly with changes in UI or font scaling
- Resolved tooltip positioning and content size issues
General
- The Free camera experiment has been deprecated and the toggle removed as this feature has shipped. Future improvements to the free camera preset will be found in new experimental toggles as those capabilities become available. Samples can be found in the document for the camera command.
Items
- Fixed a bug where, if a block and item are registered with the same identifier, the block returns a null item when 'picked'
Technical Experimental Updates
API
- Fixed issue where block with custom components could not have a block placed onto them without crouching
- Added new interface VectorXZ
- Added method getTopmostBlockwhich will perform a raycast from the top of the world downwards, trying to find the first solid block
- Added method getBlockAbovewhich will perform a raycast from a given position, trying to find the first solid block above
- Added method getBlockBelowwhich will perform a raycast from a given position, trying to find the first solid block below
- EntityAddRiderComponent
- Moved property readonly entityType: stringfrom beta to 1.11.0
- Moved property readonly spawnEvent: stringfrom beta to 1.11.0
- EntityRideableComponent
- Moved property readonly setCount: numberfrom beta to 1.11.0
- Moved property readonly crouchingSkipInteract: booleanfrom beta to 1.11.0
- Moved property readonly interactText: stringfrom beta to 1.11.0
- Moved property readonly controllingSeat: numberfrom beta to 1.11.0
- Moved property readonly passengerMaxWidth: numberfrom beta to 1.11.0
- Moved property readonly pullInEntities: booleanfrom beta to 1.11.0
- Moved property readonly riderCanInteract: booleanfrom beta to 1.11.0
- Moved property readonly seatCount: numberfrom beta to 1.11.0
- Moved function addRider(rider: Entity): booleanfrom beta to 1.11.0
- Moved function ejectRider(rider: Entity): voidfrom beta to 1.11.0
- Moved function ejectRiders(): voidfrom beta to 1.11.0
- Moved function getFamilyTypes(): string[]from beta to 1.11.0
- Moved function getRiders(): Entity[]from beta to 1.11.0
- Moved function getSeats(): Seat[]from beta to 1.11.0
- Seat
- Moved property readonly lockRiderRotation: numberfrom beta to 1.11.0
- Moved property readonly maxRiderCount: numberfrom beta to 1.11.0
- Moved property readonly minRiderCount: numberfrom beta to 1.11.0
- Moved property readonly position: Vector3from beta to 1.11.0
- Moved property readonly seatRotation: numberfrom beta to 1.11.0
- EntityRidingComponent
- Moved property readonly entityRidingOn: Entityfrom beta to 1.11.0