Minecraft 1.21.0.24 beta and preview patch notes: New music discs, more paintings, and mace nerfs

In the past week, Mojang has announced 15 new paintings to celebrate Minecraft's 15th anniversary. Fans also discovered three new music discs hidden in April's Minecraft Monthly. It was only a matter of time until Mojang officially added these exciting new features to Minecraft. With Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.0.24 beta and preview release, fans can finally experience the new music discs, tracks, and 15 additional paintings.

A few weeks ago, Minecraft revealed four paintings for the 1.21 Tricky Trials update, which already had fans pretty excited, as the game hadn't received any fresh paintings since the addition of these decorative items. Luckily, Mojang didn't stop at four paintings and has now collaborated with the original creator of paintings to add 15 new paintings to the game.

In addition to these, there are also several changes in Minecraft 1.21.0.24, including surprising but much-needed mace nerfs. Let's go through all the features and changes in Minecraft 1.21.0.24 beta and preview release.

Minecraft 1.21.0.24 beta and preview for Bedrock Edition: All you need to know

Features and Bug Fixes

New Music

Added 3 new music discs:

Aaron Cherof - Precipice can be found rarely in standard Vaults

Has a comparator output of 13 when played in a Jukebox

Lena Raine - Creator can be found rarely in Ominous Vaults

Has a comparator output of 12 when played in a Jukebox

Lena Raine - Creator (Music Box) can be found rarely in Decorated Pots broken in Trial Chambers

Has a comparator output of 11 when played in a Jukebox

Added 9 new background music tracks which will play in the menu and in the following biomes: Badlands, Cherry Grove, Deep Dark, Dripstone Caves, Flower Forest, Grove, Jagged Peaks, Lush Caves, Snowy Slopes, Stony Peaks

deeper

eld_unknown

endless

featherfall

komorebi

pokopoko

puzzlebox

watcher

yakusoku

Paintings

Added fifteen new paintings by artist Kristoffer Zetterstrand:

backyard

bouquet

cavebird

changing

cotan

endboss

fern

finding

lowmist

orb

owlemons

passage

pond

sunflowers

tides

Updated Player Profile

The updated the Player Profile page is now available for all platforms in Preview.

Air bubbles

Oxygen bar now disappears immediately when switching to Creative mode underwater (MCPE-57025)

Added an empty state for air bubbles along with a wobble when the player is drowning

Added a popping sound when bubbles pop on the oxygen bar

Blocks

Crafters now show the correct particle when broken

All Tuff blocks now use Tuff sounds instead of generic Stone sounds. Tuff luck, stone. (MCPE-176362)

Tuff Wall, Polished Tuff Wall, and Tuff Brick Wall blocks are no longer invisible on Maps

Tuff Slabs, Polished Tuff Slabs, and Tuff Brick Slabs are no longer invisible on Maps (MCPE-180190)

Tuff Brick Slab and Polished Tuff Slab now have the correct explosion resistances

Polished Tuff Slab and Tuff Brick Slab now have the same breaking times as other Tuff blocks, and cannot be destroyed instantly anymore (MCPE-176434)

Copper Doors and Trapdoors

Copper Doors and Trapdoors are now crafted from Copper Ingots instead of Copper Blocks

Only Copper Doors and Copper Trapdoors can now be crafted, other variants are no longer craftable

Wind Charge

Wind Charges no longer damage the Ender Dragon when it is perching (MCPE-180485)

The Wind Burst enchantment is no longer obtainable from Villager trading (MCPE-180764)

Player-shot Wind Charges' burst sound is no longer affected by the 'Hostile Creatures' sound setting

Exiting water using Wind Charge now properly reduces fall damage according to Wind Charge logic (MCPE-178894)

Game Tips

Improved game tip interruption handling. Different kinds of interruptions can now be tracked separately

Added interruption for when player is in lava

Added interruption when input mode is switched

Added interruption when mobs are nearby

Changed base timing for camera game tip to 15 seconds

Changed base timing for movement game tip to 30 seconds

Changed base timing for break block game tip to 2 minutes

Changed base timing in survival for place block game tip to 5 minutes

Deactivated swimming game tip for touch devices

Main Menu Cube Map

Added new Cubemap background for 1.21

Gameplay

Tridents no longer damage the Ender Dragon when it is perching (MCPE-37112)

The ‘Castaway’ achievement can now be reliably unlocked (MCPE-118433)

Mace

Minecraft mace weapon has received some significant changes:

Mace smash attack no longer creates dirt particles when hitting a target whose center is in the air

Raised Mace durability from 250 to 500

Reduced Mace base damage to 5

Reduced Density damage per level per block to 0.5

Mace Smash attack damage now has a fall off:

First 3 blocks fallen give 4 damage per block

Next 5 blocks fallen give 2 damage per block

Any block fallen after that give 1 damage per block

Density and Breach are now incompatible with each other and the other damage enchantments (Smite and Bane of Arthropods)

Mob Effects

Wind Charged and Infested Mob Effects now have correct names in respective potions and arrows (MCPE-180271)

Mobs under the Infested status effect no longer spawn Silverfish when blocking damage with a Shield

Mobs

The Bogged now properly retaliates against other mobs when attacked (MCPE-178902)

Players now correctly receive fall damage when launched by a Wind Charge thrown by a Breeze (MCPE-179379)

The Breeze can now pathfind close to fire

Ominous Trial Spawner

Now correctly ejects Ominous Trial Keys instead of Trial Keys

Mobs spawned with equipment specified by the Trial Spawner no longer have a chance to drop that equipment upon death

Mobs that can wear equipment will now often spawn with enchanted weapons and armor

Armor enchantments include Protection IV, Projectile Protection IV, and Fire Protection IV

Weapon enchantments include Sharpness I, Knockback I, Power I, and Punch I

Ominous Trial Spawners with mobs that are unable to wear equipment now spawn double the total mob count over the course of the challenge

These spawners will also have an additional simultaneous mob out at once

Ominous Trials

Removed Bottle o' Enchantment from possible projectiles in Ominous Trials

Character Creator

Fixed Character Creator hair and headwear clipping through worn Pumpkins and Mob Heads (MCPE-128908)

Trial Chambers

Decorated Pots in Trial Chambers will now drop less types of items to ease inventory management

Spider spawners have been moved to the "melee" category

Slime spawners have been moved to the "small melee" category

Adjusted drop chance of Precipice Music Disc

Removed TNT trap in Eruption

Made seams match in corridors

Added new entrance variations

Fixed various broken or incorrect jigsaw data

Added empty Chests to chamber entrances

Trial Spawner

Trial Spawner now honors the doMobSpawngame rule

Ominous Trial Spawner does not spawn Potions and Projectiles when there are no Survival Players in its range

The rewards that Trial Spawners and Ominous Trial Spawners eject is now in parity with Java Edition

Projectiles spawned by Ominous Trial Spawner can no longer spawn inside solid blocks

User Interface

Caret now is placed at the end of the text when navigating to previously sent messages/commands with an external keyboard on mobile devices (MCPE-178574)

Technical Updates

Add-Ons and Script Engine

Changed Biome documentation to generate with a different system, which will cause the layout and order of those documentation elements to change

API

Moved entityfrom beta to 1.11.0

Moved EntityTameMountComponentand method tame from beta to 1.11.0

Editor

Added addTable API

Fixed GIF asset support for addImage API

Fixed a bug where the viewport did not scale properly with changes in UI or font scaling

Resolved tooltip positioning and content size issues

General

The Free camera experiment has been deprecated and the toggle removed as this feature has shipped. Future improvements to the free camera preset will be found in new experimental toggles as those capabilities become available. Samples can be found in the document for the camera command.

Items

Fixed a bug where, if a block and item are registered with the same identifier, the block returns a null item when 'picked'

Technical Experimental Updates

API

Fixed issue where block with custom components could not have a block placed onto them without crouching

Added new interface VectorXZ

Added method getTopmostBlockwhich will perform a raycast from the top of the world downwards, trying to find the first solid block

Added method getBlockAbovewhich will perform a raycast from a given position, trying to find the first solid block above

Added method getBlockBelowwhich will perform a raycast from a given position, trying to find the first solid block below

EntityAddRiderComponent

Moved property readonly entityType: stringfrom beta to 1.11.0

Moved property readonly spawnEvent: stringfrom beta to 1.11.0

EntityRideableComponent

Moved property readonly setCount: numberfrom beta to 1.11.0

Moved property readonly crouchingSkipInteract: booleanfrom beta to 1.11.0

Moved property readonly interactText: stringfrom beta to 1.11.0

Moved property readonly controllingSeat: numberfrom beta to 1.11.0

Moved property readonly passengerMaxWidth: numberfrom beta to 1.11.0

Moved property readonly pullInEntities: booleanfrom beta to 1.11.0

Moved property readonly riderCanInteract: booleanfrom beta to 1.11.0

Moved property readonly seatCount: numberfrom beta to 1.11.0

Moved function addRider(rider: Entity): booleanfrom beta to 1.11.0

Moved function ejectRider(rider: Entity): voidfrom beta to 1.11.0

Moved function ejectRiders(): voidfrom beta to 1.11.0

Moved function getFamilyTypes(): string[]from beta to 1.11.0

Moved function getRiders(): Entity[]from beta to 1.11.0

Moved function getSeats(): Seat[]from beta to 1.11.0

Seat

Moved property readonly lockRiderRotation: numberfrom beta to 1.11.0

Moved property readonly maxRiderCount: numberfrom beta to 1.11.0

Moved property readonly minRiderCount: numberfrom beta to 1.11.0

Moved property readonly position: Vector3from beta to 1.11.0

Moved property readonly seatRotation: numberfrom beta to 1.11.0

EntityRidingComponent

Moved property readonly entityRidingOn: Entityfrom beta to 1.11.0